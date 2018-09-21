There are only two weeks left until Venom arrives in theaters, giving us all the face-licking, head-chomping, Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde comic book action fans could ever want from the Marvel Comics anti-hero. That means Sony Pictures is ramping up the marketing for the movie, and what do Venom fans want to see from this movie the most? Tom Hardy doing hard-hitting journalism by confronting Riz Ahmed about the dangerous experiments supposedly being conducted by the Life Foundation.

Watch the Venom Clip

The interview Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) is conducting with Carlton Drake (Riz Ahmed) is going well enough (via IGN), but then he digs into what was likely supposed to be avoided. Not only is Drake pissed off at being asked about these rumored experiments resulting in death, but apparently his fellow crew isn’t too happy with the decision to probe Drake about those matters either. What a crack team of journalists!

Obviously this is all set up for what’s to come down the line, including an ominous threat from Drake himself, even though he has no idea that Eddie Brock is about the break into the Life Foundation and inadvertently end up with a symbiote attached to his body. Of course, it’s all going to end up with a massive, visual effects driven, symbiote battle to the death between the shiny, black entity known as Venom and the more gray symbiote called Riot. There will be plenty of licking and biting there, I’ll bet.

By the way, when you head to see Venom this fall, don’t forget his favorite soft drink:

Venom is directed by Ruben Fleischer (Zombieland, Gangster Squad) and also stars Michelle Williams and Jenny Slate. And don’t forget that Woody Harrelson is in this movie yet, even though we haven’t seen him in any footage.

As a journalist, Eddie has been trying to take down the notorious founder of the Life Foundation, genius Carlton Drake (Riz Ahmed) – and that obsession ruined his career and his relationship with his girlfriend, Anne Weying (Michelle Williams). Upon investigating one of Drake’s experiments, the alien Venom merges with Eddie’s body, and he suddenly has incredible new superpowers, as well as the chance to do just about whatever he wants. Twisted, dark, unpredictable, and fueled by rage, Venom leaves Eddie wrestling to control dangerous abilities that he also finds empowering and intoxicating. As Eddie and Venom need each other to get what they’re looking for, they become more and more intertwined — where does Eddie end and Venom begin?

Venom starts licking theaters on October 5, 2018.