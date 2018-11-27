Finally realizing that dark and serious isn’t the way to go, the marketing team behind Venom are leaning into the goofiness. A new trailer cut to resemble a rom-com announces the Venom Blu-ray release date, and makes you scratch your head in the process. Watch Venom woo Tom Hardy and learn the Venom Blu-ray and digital release date below.

Venom Blu-ray Release Trailer

Well, that’s…different. Before Venom hit theaters, director Ruben Fleischer and company were selling it as a dark, gritty, violent anti-superhero film. But the symbiote is out of the bag, now – everyone knows Venom is rather silly – but not silly enough to stop the film from becoming a massive hit. In fact, Venom has now made $822.5 million worldwide, making the movie more successful than both Wonder Woman and Deadpool.

Rather than run from that silliness, Sony is leaning into it, giving Venom a Deadpool-like trailer that repurposes the movie as a rom-com between Tom Hardy and a giant slime monster. They even throw in the scene where Hardy and Venom make out. The trailer also features Michelle Williams making this face:

Honestly, I’d rather see the mostly fake movie being advertised here than the real Venom. Maybe Venom 2 will go full-blown comedy, and embrace the love between an alien who eats heads and a man with a silly voice. We can only hope. All that said, even though this is clearly meant to be a joke, the trailer is still all over the place. The footage starts off with cartoony snowfall to play up the holiday season, and then abandons that idea completely for the rom-com idea instead. Make up your mind, Venom.

Of course, the real reason for this trailer to exist is to announce the impending home video release – which is very soon. Venom will first hit digital on December 11, 2018, before arriving on on Blu-ray December 18, 2018. Here’s a look at the special features.

Venom Mode: When selecting this mode the film will engage informative pop-ups throughout the film to provide insight on the movie’s relationship to the comics, and to reveal hidden references that even a seasoned Venom-fan may have missed!

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Sneak Peek: Meanwhile in another universe…