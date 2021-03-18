It looks like Carnage will have to wait until fall. Venom: Let There Be Carnage has been pushed back to September by Sony after the latest Fast and Furious installment, F9, parked in its old spot. Read more about the new Venom 2 release date.

Sony has delayed the Venom 2 release date by three months to vacate the June 25 slot recently taken up by F9. Venom: Let There Be Carnage will now wreak, well, carnage, on September 17, 2021. It will screen in 3D, IMAX and premium large formats.

As part of this reshuffle, Sony is also un-dating the Kevin Hart-Jason Statham movie Man from Toronto, which was originally set for September 17. There is no new release date set for the action comedy yet.

Movie delays have become part and parcel of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, but there is slightly more hope now that theaters will be back in operation in some capacity this summer as vaccines slowly roll out. Perhaps by September, theaters will be 100% back, and some actual carnage can be let loose. We’ve waited long enough to see Woody Harrelson (who will be playing the titular Marvel supervillain role of Carnage) in that wig.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage will be directed by Andy Serkis from a screenplay by Kelly Marcel, and stars Tom Hardy as Eddie Brock / Venom alongside Woody Harrelson, Michelle Williams, Reid Scott, and Naomie Harris.