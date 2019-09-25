Ever wanted to learn the ways of the Force from a Sith Lord in person? The Vader Immortal VR experience may be the closest you get to that, and now the second installment in the game is available for the Oculus Quest and Oculus Rift platforms. This was a surprise release, with the announcement coming during the keynote presentation at an Oculus developer conference, and it came with a brand new trailer, which you can check out below.



Vader Immortal: Episode II Trailer

Well, one thing is abundantly clear after watching this: no one can do the Darth Vader voice like James Earl Jones. Everyone else is just a poor imitation. But aside from that, it’s always a fun time to be able to wield a lightsaber in virtual reality, and this installment also gives players the ability to use the Force to hurl enemies across the landscape.

Here’s the official description:

Vader Immortal is a three-part canonical Star Wars adventure that allows audiences to step into the role of a Force-sensitive smuggler recruited by Darth Vader himself. In Episode I, they learned how to use a lightsaber and explored the depths of Lord Vader’s castle. In Episode II, audiences will learn the ways of the Force from the Sith Lord, and battle thrilling new Star Wars creatures while uncovering the secrets of Mustafar. They will also have the opportunity to hone their skills in Lightsaber Dojo II — a standalone training mode that combines lightsaber combat and Force powers for the first time in virtual reality.

“In Episode II we discover that Mustafar has its own powerful crystals that powered their technology,” director Ben Snow told StarWars.com. “The Bright Star is one of those, but so exceptionally powerful that it was revered as a holy relic by the Mustafarian tribe we meet in Vader Immortal. Its power had attracted the attention of Lady Corvax, with disastrous results, and legend has it that she locked it away deep in the fortress.”

The goal of the game is to deliver the Bright Star to Vader himself, and it sounds like the Dark Lord of the Sith has bigger plans when he gets it. “The fortress contains what may be the key to something Vader has been searching for for almost two decades,” Lucasfilm Story Group member Matt Martin explained. “Something that his master, Palpatine, promised him but never delivered on.” Vader has long been obsessed with death and resurrection, but I suspect we may have to wait until the next chapter to see his ultimate plan come to fruition.