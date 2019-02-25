Jordan Peele‘s Us is one of our most anticipated movies of the year, and its release is almost here. The new horror film from the Get Out director finds a family having to face off against…themselves. Or at least, some sort of weird, scary alternate versions of themselves. The truth is, Peele and company have done a great job keeping the real plot details under lock and key. A new Us international trailer is here, and it’s loaded with creepy footage, but it continues to leave us in the dark. Which is probably going to make seeing the film all the more terrifying.

Us International Trailer

Hey, this looks scary! And I couldn’t be more excited. In Us, Adelaide Wilson (Lupita Nyong’o), accompanied by her husband, son and daughter, “returns to the beachfront home where she grew up as a child. Haunted by a traumatic experience from the past, Adelaide grows increasingly concerned that something bad is going to happen to her family. Her worst fears soon become a reality when four masked strangers descend upon the house, forcing the Wilsons into a fight for survival. When the masks come off, each stranger takes the appearance of a different family member.”

Those masked strangers turn out to look exactly like Adelaide and her family, only they act much weirder, and call themselves The Tethered. What the hell does all this mean? I really don’t know, but I can’t wait. Regarding The Tethered, Peele told EW:

I think the main idea that went into writing this film is that we’re our own worst enemy, and that idea created this monster, The Tethered. I wanted to forge this new mythology that explored our duality and the duality of the characters. To the actors, I knew this was the ultimate fun because who doesn’t want to play two roles in a movie; when you’re tired in one, you get to jump into the other. But I think what was a fun challenge for actors, was finding the connections between the characters and their counterparts.

Peele’s Get Out remains one of the best horror movies of the 21st century, and I’m thrilled that he is sticking with the horror genre. If he ends up making a fantastic horror movie every two years, the genre will be in great shape.

Us, starring Lupita Nyong’o, Winston Duke, Elisabeth Moss, Tim Heidecker, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and Anna Diop, will play SXSW on March 8, before opening on March 22, 2019.