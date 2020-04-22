When the coronavirus pandemic started shutting down various entertainment venues, the famed Upright Citizens Brigade improv and sketch comedy theater was quick to shutter their doors. But it also came with unfortunate layoffs for theater employees in Los Angeles and New York in order to save as much money as possible while there weren’t any shows to bring in revenue. However, it appears that wasn’t enough to stay afloat in New York, because UCB has announced the permanent closure of their theater in Hell’s Kitchen and their training center on Eighth Avenue.

The Upright Citizens Brigade sent out an e-mail announcing the closure of the two New York City locations they were using for improv and sketch comedy shows, as well as comedy classes. UCB founders Matt Besser, Amy Poehler, Ian Roberts, and Matt Walsh explained in the e-mail:

“Given the indefinite shutdown of all theaters and schools in both Los Angeles and New York City and the anticipated slow and uncertain return to normal when restrictions are lifted, we cannot afford to continue on in our New York City leases. Terminating the New York leases is not a cure-all for the financial health of the organization, but one of many changes we will need to make as we restructure our organization moving forward.”

This comes after UCB was already having trouble with their finances as they grew in size, especially in New York. In 2018, several staff members were laid off, including employees on the sales and marketing side of things. In 2019, UBC shut down the East Village theater location it occupied for eight years, apparently due to the high cost of rent, property taxes and more. It appears similar concerns have made it impossible for UCB to sustain their growth during these uncertain times.

The good news is that UCB isn’t abandoning New York, where so many talented comedians got their start and became household names. The e-mail sent out by UCB added:

“The UCB is not leaving New York City. The school and the theater will continue on in a pared-down form, which will be very similar to how we operated when we first started in NYC over 20 years ago.”

The reference to their roots in New York City is an important one, and they made sure to hit again later in the e-mail by reiterating:

“We understand that these decisions will have a negative impact on many people but paring down to the size we were when we started is our best chance for survival. It will allow us to continue to serve as much of the community as possible, rather than simply to shutter the NYC arm of the organization.”

When UCB first started, it felt like a makseshift comedy club, one that was driven by a pure passion for comedy. That passion never left, but clearly the success of the UCB name and their growth as a large comedy community made operating the theater much more complicated, and it sounds like it maybe wasn’t managed as carefully or thoughtfully as it could have been (you can read all about that in this breakdown by Vulture). Hopefully this return to UCB’s low budget roots, albeit unexpectedly, will keep the New York comedy scene from losing this important institution.

You can read the full e-mail that the UCB sent out to their community below.

***