Upcoming Ryan Reynolds Movies to Watch Out For

Ryan Reynolds stays busy. This hasn’t exactly been Hollywood’s biggest year, but even with the world recovering from a global pandemic, Reynolds manages to have three films slated for release — and it’s no wonder, we just can’t seem to get enough of him.

He’s gone from being a rom-com lead to an action star, and occasionally, he dabbles as a fluffy Pokémon. But no matter how different the movie, there’s always that signature element of the Ryan Reynolds personality. So if you’re missing your daily dose of self-deprecating humor, you’ll want to stay updated on each of his new projects.

Below is everything you need to know about Ryan Reynolds’ upcoming films.

Free Guy

You’ve certainly heard tell of Free Guy. This movie has been airing trailers and has been “coming soon” longer than we care to trace back, but it’s finally approaching its actual release. Free Guy comes from director Shawn Levy — who, spoiler alert, might make another appearance on this list. The film stars Reynolds as Guy, a man who discovers that he’s actually an NPC in an open-world RPG game and embarks on a life-changing mission to become the hero of the story and save his world from imminent destruction. The film promises to be jam-packed with references and Easter eggs, sure to please video gamers and pop culture aficionados both. It’s also full of exciting action, with Killing Eve star Jodie Comer joining in as the mysterious Molotov Girl who sets Guy on his adventurous new path. Paired with the action is plenty of comedy, as Comer and Reynolds star alongside Lil Rel Howery, Taika Waititi, Utkarsh Ambudkar, and Joe Keery.

Free Guy will be available in theaters on August 13, 2021.

Red Notice

Ryan Reynolds certainly has the demeanor of a con artist. You can see how his quick wit would be perfect for swindling people out of their life savings. So it only makes sense for him to star as a con artist in the upcoming Netflix film Red Notice, where he’ll continue flexing his muscles as an action star. It might be a little challenging though, since he’ll be up against the likes of Dwayne Johnson and Gal Godot, who co-star as an Interpol agent and art thief, respectively. Red Notice comes from director Rawson Marshall Thurber, who’s previously collaborated with Johnson on action films Central Intelligence and Skyscraper. His latest film is expected to be an action-comedy, pairing the three actors together to perform a heist in precarious circumstances.

Red Notice will be streaming on Netflix on November 12, 2021.

The Adam Project

Fresh off of the Free Guy hype, Shawn Levy and Ryan Reynolds are teaming up again with The Adam Project, another sci-fi thriller. Reynolds stars as a man who travels back in time, teams up with his adolescent self, and tries to confront his father to get information vital to saving the world. Not much more has been revealed about the film’s premise, but honestly, what more do we need? Ryan Reynolds traveling through time sounds fun enough, but just imagine all the great banter he’ll have with a younger version of himself! In just a few weeks, we’ll see what the Levy-Reynolds team is capable of, so hopefully, more info on The Adam Project comes soon. The film is star-studded, including Mark Ruffalo, Zoe Saldana, Catherine Keener, and Jennifer Garner.

Deadpool 3

Deadpool is very likely the first thing that comes to mind when you hear Ryan Reynolds’ name, which is pretty fair, given his dedication to the character. The most recent Deadpool movie was the second, premiering back in 2018, but even with the gap, Reynolds has found plenty of excuses to don the costume for promos and hilarious YouTube videos. And since he already has it hung up in his closet, why not throw it on for a third movie? This Deadpool film will fall under the umbrella of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, now that Disney has acquired Fox properties. Last we heard, the script was in progress and very much expected to be R-rated. Production-wise, Marvel Studios more than has its hands full, so it might be a while before we learn any new details about Deadpool 3.

Spirited

Time to find out if Deadpool can sing! Spirited is a Christmas musical, providing us with a modern retelling of the classic Dickens novel, A Christmas Carol. Reynolds is expected to star as Ebeneezer Scrooge, alongside Will Ferrell and Octavia Spencer. Given the script comes from John Morris and Sean Anders (Hot Tub Time Machine, Dumb and Dumber Too), it’s safe to guess it will air on the comedic side of Christmas tales. Spirited began production earlier this year and is set to be distributed on AppleTV+.

Everyday Parenting Tips

This film features two of the scariest concepts known to mankind: monsters and parenting. Reynolds is set to star as a man struggling to raise a family in the midst of a monster uprising. Very serious stuff. The film comes from Paddington director Paul King, and is produced by Phil Lord and Chris Miller.