It looks like Deadpool might soon join the Marvel Cinematic Universe. After little to no movement on the project, Deadpool 3 is in development at Disney and Marvel Studios. Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Loeglin, writers on Bob’s Burgers, have been hired to pen the script while Ryan Reynolds is expected to reprise his role as the third-wall-breaking superhero. Reynolds has been meeting with various writers to hear their pitch for the next Deadpool movie, and the Molyneux sisters ended up winning out.

Deadline has the scoop on Deadpool 3. Deadpool was a Fox project, and when Disney bought Fox there was some question as to whether or not Marvel would want to keep the R-rated superhero in their line-up. While both Deadpool movies were big hits, movement on Deadpool 3 had ground to a halt since 2018. Before Deadpool 2 even hit theaters, star Ryan Reynolds said he expressed doubt that Deadpool 3 would happen, saying: “For Deadpool 3, you know, it’s an odd thing to say but I don’t think there will be a Deadpool 3. I think going forward it would be an X-Force movie, which would be his team, so to speak.”

By 2019, though, Reynolds was saying that he and franchise co-writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick were working on Deadpool 3 and that they were “looking to go in a completely different direction” with the new movie. Then, to further complicate matters, in 2020 Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld said that Marvel had “zero plans” for a third film.

But now, the project is picking up steam once again. And, curiously enough, it looks like Reese and Wernick are out and new writers – sisters Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Loeglin – are in. The Deadline report states that for the past month, Reynolds has been “meeting with a handful of writers to hear their pitch for the next installment.” Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Loeglin’s credits include Bob’s Burgers and the new Fox series The Great North. The Deadpool Twitter account acknowledged their past work with the following tweet.

Bringing in fresh writers will certainly change things up, and, just in case you’re wondering, sources say that the plan is to make Deadpool 3 R-rated just like the previous two installments. There’s no director attached at the moment, and Deadpool 2 filmmaker David Leitch has a very busy schedule. However, sources say “the door is open for Leitch’s return” since there’s no real production start right now.

I’m one of those weirdos who did not like the first Deadpool at all. However, I ended up enjoying the second film, so go figure. But if Reynolds and company want to change things up and try something fresh with the material now that it’s part of Marvel Studios proper, I’m all for it.