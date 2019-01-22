Deadpool is supposed to return in Drew Goddard’s X-Force movie, but Ryan Reynolds and his Deadpool 2 co-writers are also hard at work on Deadpool 3, which will presumably be on deck after X-Force wraps production. At a press event in China, Reynolds gave a quick update on their planned superhero sequel, teasing that he and his collaborators are not interested in retreading the same ground the franchise has covered thus far.

Since Deadpool 2 secured a release in China, Reynolds made the trip overseas to appear there to promote the movie in-person. At a promotional event (via Variety), Reynolds explained that he and co-writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick were already working on Deadpool 3 and that they were all “looking to go in a completely different direction” with the new movie. “Often, they reboot or change a character maybe like four movies too late,” he said.

Here’s an idea: maybe they could actually make this next movie funny? Oh, snap! Sick burn! I’m kidding…but only slightly, because I’m not nearly as enamored with these films as everyone else seems to be. Still, I feel like it’s the role Reynolds was born to play and it’s clear he has a deep passion for the character, so the notion of switching things up in Deadpool 3 is something I wholeheartedly support.

In May of last year, the star oddly cast doubt that Deadpool 3 would happen at all, saying, “For Deadpool 3, you know, it’s an odd thing to say but I don’t think there will be a Deadpool 3.” But months later, Deadpool comic creator Rob Liefeld provided a quick update from an Academy screening at which Reynolds said “there is no shortage of ideas” for Deadpool 3 and Wernick had just “pitched him a fresh take in the lobby prior to the Q&A.” Sounds like that fresh take involves a whole new approach.

Unfortunately, Liefeld tweeted a few days ago about how the X-Force movie may not be happening at all. (It’s unclear if he’s just reacting to a rumor, or if he actually has inside knowledge of the film’s development.)

Pour one out for ol’ X-Force. Victim of the merger. $800 million grosser easy. https://t.co/1ZCfYb9Ii5 — robertliefeld (@robertliefeld) January 11, 2019

Let’s assume these films do move into production. Reese previously said that while X-Force is supposed to expand the franchise, Deadpool 3 “actually contracts back down” in scope. Maybe X-Force could explore and implement the films’ bigger ideas (I’m lookin’ at you, time travel), and the next solo Deadpool movie could go back to basics and present the Merc with a Mouth with some new challenges that don’t have universe-ending stakes. Disney CEO Bob Iger has previously expressed interest in keeping Deadpool around, so the ball is in Disney’s court.