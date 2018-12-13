In this edition of Sequel Bits:

Kenan Thompson talks about Good Burger 2

Ryan Reynolds gives a Deadpool 3 update

Mission: Impossible is getting its own VR game

Some more details about Top Gun: Maverick

And more!

We’re about to see Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool again in Once Upon a Deadpool, the PG-13 version of Deadpool 2, and we know that an X-Force movie is in the works from director Drew Goddard. But what about Deadpool 3? It hasn’t received a green light yet, but that hasn’t stopped Reynolds, Rhett Reese, and Paul Wernick from batting around ideas for one.

At a recent Academy screening of Deadpool 2, Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld hosted a Q&A and learned that Wernick pitched Reynolds a “fresh take” on the sequel in the lobby and there is “no shortage” of ideas for Deadpool 3. As you can read in the full caption, Reynolds also revealed that there were some fun little extra “coda” scenes from Deadpool 2 that didn’t make the cut, including Deadpool peeing on a certain character’s grave.

Want to step into the world of Mission: Impossible without risking your life in a Tom Cruise-style stunt? Deadline reports that Nomadic and VRWERX are teaming up to produce a VR-themed MI game that will make you feel like an IMF agent.

The location-based game, which is scheduled to open next spring in Orlando, will bring groups of players inside a mission and give them the vicarious thrills of pursuit — running, jumping and interacting with objects in a physical space that’s enhanced through virtual reality.

This sounds like it could be a lot of fun, and if you’re not located near one of the locations for this physical component, there’s also going to be a game designed for home experiences that will be released next year.

Bumblebee is about to crash into theaters, and on the red carpet of the premiere, Syfy Wire spoke with producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura about the possibility of Bumblebee 2, and he said pretty much what you’d expect a veteran producer to say: “If the audience shows up for it, yeah for sure, we’ll definitely do one. There’s a lot of places you can take Bumblebee, because he’s so accessible as a character.” Based on the positive reviews, it sounds like the Transformers franchise is finally heading back in the right direction again.

Speaking of Bumblebee, that movie is getting released in China on January 4, 2019, a couple of weeks after it hits theaters here in the United States. A Chinese release is a big deal for this franchise, which has historically performed well there; however, last year’s Transformers: The Last Knight experienced a drop of nearly $100 million from the previous entry, Age of Extinction. The announcement of the Chinese release must be a relief for Paramount, who will have the opportunity to get back in the good graces of one of the world’s major box office markets as it tries to do the same thing stateside.

At the CCXP in Brazil this past weekend, Paramount also debuted some footage from Top Gun: Maverick, which is in production now. The sizzle reel apparently included footage from Tony Scott’s 1986 original. According to a Brazilian entertainment news site, the sequel will actually be using footage from the first movie for flashback sequences. I wouldn’t be surprised to see a dreamy, fragmented version of the “Great Balls of Fire” sequence, since that scene featured Goose’s son and the grown-up version of that character will be played by Miles Teller.

And finally, those of you who have been waiting on pins and needles since 1997 about the potential for a Good Burger 2 will have to wait a little while longer – although, the good news is that Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell, the two stars of the original, are both “down to do it,” according to Thompson. There’s no word about what a potential story might be or if we can ever expect to see this actually happen, but Kenan says the two actors have had meetings about it and “its in the higher powers’ hands” at this point. I guess you’ll just have to go back to chugging orange soda until our next update.