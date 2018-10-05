After dominating the box office last month with the release of The Nun, as well as the huge release of IT in 2017, it should come as no surprise that Warner Bros. and their New Line Cinema arm are eager to keep staking out the early September release window for the next few years.

Warner Bros. and New Line have announced the arrival of two more horror movies for the post-Labor Day weekends in 2020, 2021 and 2022. Which movies are they? Get details on the upcoming New Line horror movies below.

The studio already has IT: Chapter Two slated to dominate the fall next year on September 6, 2019. Considering the first installment of the new adaptation of IT shattered September and R-rated box office records last year, that’s going to be a huge weekend for WB and New Line. After that, they’ll still be relying on the laurels of their other horror offerings.

For the weekend of September 11, 2020, Deadline reports the studio is slated an untitled movie set in The Conjuring universe. There’s a chance this could be The Crooked Man movie that was announced after the character appeared in The Conjuring 2. But then again it could be another spin-off of The Conjuring that we haven’t heard about yet.

As for the following two years, September 10, 2021 and September 9, 2022 will also be occupied by horror titles, but there’s no indicate what those might be. However, it doesn’t sound like they’ll be part of The Conjuring universe, otherwise that would have been made clear as it was with the 2020 project.

Studios often stake out release dates in advance, but Warner Bros. is putting their claim on weekends even further out in advance than usual. That shouldn’t be surprising since their success in horror, especially with The Conjuring universe, is something akin to the Marvel Cinematic Universe revealing their plans for the next few years (even though we’re in the dark on a lot of those future plans right now).

On top of these new movies, don’t forget that The Curse of La Llorona will arrive on April 19, 2019 followed by Annabelle 3 on July 19, 2019. Plus, The Conjuring 3 is still on the way with a new director, and The Nun will likely get a sequel as well. Stay tuned to find out