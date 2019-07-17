You’ve probably heard the horrifying details about the despicable actions of disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein. But the myriad number of women who’ve accused him of sexual assault and misconduct haven’t had a visual platform through which they could fully elaborate on their stories – until now.

A new documentary called Untouchable gives these women – recognizable ones like Paz de la Huerta and Rosanna Arquette, less familiar ones like Erika Rosenbaum and Hope D’Amore, and more – the opportunity to explain what Weinstein did to them in their own words, and the result can be pretty powerful.

Untouchable Trailer

I saw an early screening of this movie earlier this year at the Sundance Film Festival, and ultimately, the most important reason for this film to exist is as a place for these women to be able to share this terrible burden they’ve been carrying for years. It’s moving (and infuriating) to hear them talk about how Weinstein manipulated, bullied, coerced, and blackmailed them into having sex with him, and as I mentioned in my full review, it’s far more emotionally resonant to see and hear them talk about what happened than it is to read about their experiences in an article on your phone.

It’s also an opportunity to hear from some of the employees who worked with Weinstein and knew about what he was doing – some of whom made it clear at the time that they didn’t approve of what was happening and tried to stop it, and some who actually enabled his behavior and now have to live with the consequences of the damage they helped inflict.

Ultimately, Untouchable paints a portrait of a monster who used his powerful position and seedy tactics to abuse, cajole, and maintain control over those who were more vulnerable than he was, and though the filmmaking isn’t jaw-dropping, I still appreciate the movie for existing and giving these women the chance to tell the world about what happened to them. Hopefully their bravery will be a step toward making sure this doesn’t happen again.

Here’s the movie’s official synopsis:

The inside story of the rise and fall of Harvey Weinstein reveals how, over decades, he acquires and protects his power even as scandal threatens to engulf him. Former colleagues and accusers detail the method and consequences of his alleged abuse, hoping for justice and to inspire change.

Untouchable debuts on Hulu on September 2, 2019.