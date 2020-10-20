A year ago, we wrote about the seven themed lands being planned for China’s Universal Beijing Resort, which is set to open sometime next year. Now there’s a new video showcasing tons of new pieces of concept art, and we have some additional details about each land: Kung Fu Panda Land of Awesomeness, Transformers Metrobase, Minion Land, The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, Jurassic World Isla Nublar, Hollywood, and Waterworld.

Universal Beijing Resort Concept Art

Before we go any further, I’d be remiss if I didn’t mention the fact that for the past several years, the Chinese government has been pulling people from their homes and forcing them into concentration camps. We’re covering this from afar because of the film connections to the rides, but it would be wise to read up on what’s happening in Xinjiang (or watch this video) before deciding to visit in person.

I suppose the most potentially interesting part of this Universal video comes near the end, centering on the Jurassic World Isla Nublar area. There’s a new look at Jurassic World Adventure, the dark ride which uses the same ride system as the Spider-Man attraction at Islands of Adventure and features a “nearly full-scale Indominus Rex” popping out during the climactic moments of the ride. And how detailed will “The Aviary” be? Will the pterosaurs that are supposedly flying overhead be digital projections, or physical objects hanging from a track?

Also, I believe this is our first look at the Kung Fu Panda attraction, so perhaps people who find themselves in the middle of a Venn diagram featuring theme park obsessives and DreamWorks Animation stans will be pleased to see Po and his pals stepping into the theme park realm.

In any case, you can get more information about most of the lands (via Travelpulse) below – minus Hollywood and Waterworld, which frankly sound pretty boring with the exception of that Steven Spielberg cameo:

In Transformers Metrobase, the first entire Transformers land in the world exclusively built in Universal Beijing Resort, guests can choose to become “guest agents” and fight together with Autobots on thrilling rides like the Decepticoaster, the biggest and most exciting roller coaster in the Resort or the Transformers: Battle for the AllSpark, one of the most popular rides in the land or visit the Energon Power Station to “replenish energy” like a bot.

Guests can explore The Valley of Peace of Kung Fu Panda Land of Awesomeness, inspired by DreamWorks Animation’s beloved film franchise. Set in “Legendary China”, this is Universal’s first Kung Fu Panda-themed land. The Valley of Peace is the small town where Po, the panda hero of this story, lives. Guests can go on a Kung Fu adventure with Po, fighting against Tian Sha on a unique flume ride, Kung Fu Panda Journey of the Dragon Warrior.

Inspired by Illumination’s Despicable Me franchise, Minion Land elates and captivates guests, welcoming them into a spectacular, one-of-a-kind immersive experience that invites them to explore iconic locations from the blockbuster films like never before. Throughout the land, guests can interact with the mischievous Minions themselves and, in the land’s signature attraction, Despicable Me Minion Mayhem, guests join Gru, his daughters and the Minions for an unpredictable and utterly electrifying ride. Guests are transformed into Minions and are launched into an unforgettable trip through Gru’s Super Villain laboratory.

Walking into The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, Hogwarts castle perfectly embodies this incredible world full of infinite possibilities. Discover Dumbledore’s Office, Defense Against the Dark Arts Classroom, Gryffindor Common Room, and the Room of Requirement. The beloved Butterbeer is also available for guests to enjoy. In addition, guests may experience an adventure like no other with Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey. This can-not-miss ride will refresh guests’ understanding of immersive entertainment and allow guests fly with Harry on a journey through familiar scenes in the movie and experience a completely immersive journey into the wizarding world.

Welcome to Jurassic World Isla Nublar, inspired by Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment’s legendary blockbuster franchise. Guests will explore this island of wonder and thrills where dinosaurs roam the Earth again. Inside guests will find an authentic and magnificent world has been expertly brought to life in jaw-dropping detail. Guests can explore this hidden world with four unique zones filled with interactive adventures. With “Jurassic World Adventure”, the main ride of this area, guests will take the All-Terrain Luxury Automatic System (ATLAS) into the wilderness of Nublar Island and embark on an adventure in the turbulent world of dinosaurs, encountering Tyrannosaurus rex, Indominus rex and Velociraptor.

Universal Beijing Resort is set to open sometime in 2021.