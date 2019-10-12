Universal Studios Beijing is bringing the magic of the movies to China in the form of a huge new theme park, as well as the signature Universal CityWalk entertainment complex, and two new resort hotels. Today, the seven themed lands that make up the new theme park were revealed, and they include some Universal Studios favorites like the Wizarding World of Harry Potter and Jurassic World, but also lands for Transformers, Kung Fu Panda, the Minions of Despicable Me, and more.

Find out more about the Universal Studios Beijing lands below.

Universal Studios Beijing Lands

The above video (in Chinese) arrived along with the press release with information about the seven lands of Universal Studios Beijing. Though you won’t understand what they’re saying unless you speak or read Chinese, the video does provide a computer animation walkthrough of the various lands. It’s basically like 3D concept art, and it also features appearances by Li Bingbing (Transformers: Age of Extinction) and Liu Haoran (aka Turbo Liu, the voice of Hiccup in the Chinese edition of How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World), as well as filmmakers Steven Spielberg and Zhang Yimou.

Attractions Magazine brought our attention to the big theme park news out of Beijing, and Tom Mehrmann, president and general manager of Universal Beijing Resort, said this in an official statement:

“Our theme park will showcase the best Universal rides, as well as all-new, unique experiences created to reflect China’s rich cultural heritage. We are looking forward to sharing these exciting experiences with millions of visitors”

So without further adieu, here are the seven themed lands of Universal Studios Beijing:

Kung Fu Panda Land of Awesomeness

First up, Kung Fu Panda Land of Awesomeness will bring you into the world of the animated film franchise for the first time at any theme park location. This area of the park is entirely indoors and will allow you to visit the Jade Palace, the Panda Village and the Peach Tree of Heavenly Wisdom. It’s probably safe to assume there will be plenty of themed food there too, especially since that’s Po’s biggest weakness.

Transformers: Metrobase

Another theme park debut is an entire land dedicated to Transformers. While there have been Transformers rides at theme parks before, this is the first time an entire land has been dedicated to the property. Transformers: Metrobase will put on in Metrobase, a titan robot that is actually the size of city.

This part of the park will feature Cybertronian architecture, and there’s even a whole narrative behind the base’s existence. Metrobase settled here because it’s rich with Energon, making it the perfect place for N.E.S.T. headquarters in Beijing. It looks like there will be a Transformers roller coaster that is actually a clone of the Incredible Hulk roller coaster at Universal’s Island of Adventure in Orlando, Florida. The video makes it appear that Transformers: The Ride from other Universal Studios locations will be brought over there too.

Minion Land

Just in case you didn’t have enough Minions in your life, now you can enter their world yourself. The animated characters of the Despicable Me franchise will populate this cartoony world, and there will be shows to entertain the kiddos too. It would appear, in the video, that there’s also some kind of interactive 3D ride as well.

Wizarding World of Harry Potter

Since the Wizarding World of Harry Potter has become such a huge success at Universal Studios theme parks everywhere, it only makes sense for it to arrive in the new Beijing location. This one seems to be focused solely on Hogsmeade, so it may not be quite as immersive as the other Harry Potter theme park locations, but there will still be multiple attractions, restaurants, entertainment.

Jurassic World Isla Nublar

Jurassic Park has long been a staple of Universal Studios, but now Jurassic World is the brand that is taking over those parts of the part. Following the makeover on the ride at Universal Studios in the United States, Jurassic World is getting an entire land in Beijing, one that has dinosaurs roaming freely in the park. As you can see in the video, they’ve recreated the main building from the Jurassic World theme park and much more.

Attractions Magazine points out that the overall concept art (at the of this article) doesn’t appear to have an outdoor river adventure like the Jurassic Park turned Jurassic World ride at Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal’s Islands of Adventure in Orlando. That leads them to believe that there will be an indoor dark ride in this land instead.

Hollywood Boulevard

It wouldn’t be Universal Studios without something related to movies. At Hollywood Boulevard, there will be a passion for the making of movies and everything glamorous about Hollywood in the United States. There’s even a special attraction featuring filmmakers Zhang Yimou and Steven Spielberg that takes audiences behind the scenes of real Hollywood special effects. The video appears to be utilizing a set that recreates part of the Great Wall of China, and that’s how you’ll see movies being made.

Plus, a quick glimpse at the video shows that there will be a Mel’s Drive-In, which actually exists in Hollywood, but may be most famous for appearing in American Graffiti. It’s a classic diner experience that should have some tasty food. Plus, there’s also some kind of big outdoor screen and stage, presumably for movie-themed performances and shows.

WaterWorld

Finally, it’s been nearly 25 years since Waterworld hit theaters, but the stunt show inspired by the movie is still as popular as ever. Over in Beijing, not only will the stunt show live on, but it will expand into an entire land that will only exist in Beijing. In addition to the stunt show, there will also be dining opportunities and other entertainment options.

In addition, guests will also get to experience WaterWorld, the stunt show that offers a one-of-a-kind “battle on water.” Only in Beijing, the show will expand into a land that includes dining and other entertainment offerings.

***

On top of all that, Universal Studios Beijing will also feature two new resort hotels. There’s the Universal Studios Grand Hotel, which will put a modern spin on the Golden Age of Hollywood. The hotel’s decor will surround guests with the world of film, and it will feature 800 rooms for guest. Secondly, there’s the NUO Resort Hotel, which will be a “luxurious excape” inspired by China’s ancient royal garden. This one will have 400 rooms and will be located next to the park’s waterway.

Stay tuned for more on Universal Studios Beijing below.