Brie Larson‘s directorial debut Unicorn Store premiered at the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival…and then vanished. Now the film has found a home on Netflix. Larson and Unicorn Store producer Lynette Howell Taylor have signed a deal with the streaming giant to bring Unicorn Store and a new film, Lady Business (which Larson will also direct), to subscribers. More on the Unicorn Store release below.

Deadline broke the news about the two-picture Netflix deal for Brie Larson and Lynette Howell Taylor. Unicorn Store played to mixed reviews at TIFF, and then dropped off the face of the earth. Reviewing for /Film, Marshall Shaffer had mostly positive things to say, writing:

“Unicorn Store might not wield the fanciest and finest filmmaking techniques to convey this morsel of knowledge, but it does show Larson possesses a wisdom beyond her years (as anyone who follows her on social media can attest). The first part of the equation can be learned, honed and perfected.”

The movie stars Larson, Joan Cusack, Bradley Whitford, and Larson’s Captain Marvel co-star Samuel L. Jackson. Unicorn Store “centers on a woman who moves back in with her parents, and receives an invitation to a store that will test her ideas of what it really means to grow up.” Netflix will release the film on April 5, not long after the March 9 release of Captain Marvel. “I know that the film isn’t for every person,” Larson said. “But I hope that for the people that I did make it for, it resonates with them as a way of saying, ‘We need these voices that are unique and different.'” She also added:

“My hope was, whether the movie is good or not, it’s another piece on the board…People can look at and either go, ‘This movie is amazing, I want to do that,’ or you can go, ‘This is the worst thing I’ve ever seen, if she can do this, then I can definitely make a movie.’ Through that, my hope is that we have more women, more people of color, people of different sexual orientations telling their stories, because that’s what we need. We need just more. We need more of different.”

After the Unicorn Store release, Larson will also direct and star in Lady Business for Netflix with Lynette Howell Taylor also producing again. That movie “tells the true story of two young female entrepreneurs, Penelope Gazin and Kate Dwyer, who had to invent a third male company founder in order to be taken seriously in the business world.”

These aren’t the only Netflix-related titles Larson is involved with. She’s also starring in the Netflix movie I’m Thinking of Ending Things, directed by Charlie Kaufman and co-starring Jesse Plemons.