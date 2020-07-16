President Donald Trump makes headlines every day simply by posting on Twitter. But his excessive tweeting is just a small part of what makes this man a menace, not just to the United States, but the world at large.

Unfit: The Psychology of Donald Trump is a new documentary focusing on the behavior, psyche, condition and stability of the President of the United States of America. Is a man who lashes out irrationally at press questioning his decisions as the leader of the free world fit to be president? Should a man who can barely string a coherent sentence together without the help of a teleprompter be representing an entire country and making decisions on their behalf? Watch the Unfit trailer to see what health professionals, journalists, pundits, and even prominent Republicans have to say about his questionable behavior.

Unfit Trailer

It’s no coincidence that this film will be coming out in September as we head into the 2020 presidential election. However, the official website for the film explicitly states that the movie is not politically motivated. But as the site elaborates, what they really mean is “it does not advocate for policy issues or take a stance on matters of state.” Furthermore, it is also not meant to “offer a formal diagnosis nor recommend treatment.”

Instead, Unfit aims to show what those working in American politics see from Donald Trump every day, and how it impacts the welfare of Americans and the rest of the world. Though the documentary isn’t meant to contain diagnosis or treatment, the filmmakers do speak to medical professionals about Trump’s mental state and behavior, and their observations are beyond compelling.

The documentary’s primary drive seems to be showing that Donald Trump is a “malignant narcissist.” Check out their description of a malignant narcissist and see what you think:

The malignant narcissist is grandiose, with an inflated sense of accomplishment, and an excessive need for admiration. He is boastful, hypersensitive to criticism, arrogant, and envious. He is always ready to raise hostility levels, and uses deceit and manipulation. He transgresses social norms, and lacks moral conscience. He is preoccupied with perceived disloyalty, bearing grudges, quick to blame others, and prone to conspiracy theories. He is dehumanizing to people he perceives as weak, capable of taking glee in their misfortune

Unfit is directed by Dan Partland, who has worked on television documentaries such as The Sixties on CNN and American Race with Charles Barkley for TNT, as well as feature documentary films like A Perfect Candidate, Welcome to The Doll House, and The Ballad of Ramblin’ Jack. Partland also produced with Art Horan, the executive producer of The Usual Suspects and ESPN’s Ring Girls.

Is Donald Trump fit to hold the office of President of the United States? #UNFIT presents an eye-opening analysis of the behavior, psyche, condition and stability of Donald Trump. It takes a sociological look at the electorate that chose him, and the collective effect he is having on our culture and institutions. During the 2016 campaign, mental health professionals felt policy-bound from speaking publicly. Now, after years of observation, for the first time ever, they have decided enough is enough.

Unfit: The Psychology of Donald Trump will be released on streaming and VOD platforms on September 1, 2020.