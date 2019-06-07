Well, this looks wild. Undone is a new adult animated series from Amazon that uses rotoscoping – the process of having animators trace over live footage. The same process was used for Richard Linklater’s Waking Life and A Scanner Darkly. Rosa Salazar and Bob Odenkirk star in this series about…well, I don’t know what the hell it’s about. It sure looks cool, though! Check out the Undone trailer below.

Undone Trailer

I hadn’t even heard of this series before, but now I’m intrigued. In Undone, “Alma Winograd-Diaz (Rosa Salazar, Alita: Battle Angel) takes her mundane life one day at a time until a near fatal accident induces visions of her late-father, Jacob. Through these persistent visions he urges her to tap into a mysterious ability that allows her to travel through space and time with the hopes of preventing his untimely death. This quest challenges Alma’s relationships and brings into question her mental wellbeing with those closest to her.” Here are some details on the animation process:

Undone is brought to life using rotoscope animation, a process that has never before been used in episodic television. The unique look of the animation, under the direction of Hisko Hulsing (Montage of Heck), utilizes a variety of mediums, including oil painting on canvas to render the backgrounds. Amsterdam-based animation studio Submarine has assembled an incredible team of artists and painters from all over Europe to bring the animation elements to life, with rotoscope by the veteran team behind A Scanner Darkly at Austin-based Minnow Mountain (Tower) led by co-producer Craig Staggs.

Undone also stars Angelique Cabral, Constance Marie, Siddarth Dhananjay, Daveed Diggs, John Corbett, Jeanne Tripplehorn, Sheila Vand, and Tyler Posey. The series comes from creators Kate Purdy and Raphael Bob-Waksberg, who are also the talented folks behind BoJack Horseman – although Undone looks much different. That said, BoJack Horseman often gets very metaphysical and psychological, so maybe Undone isn’t so different after all.

Undone is set to premiere on Amazon Prime later this year.