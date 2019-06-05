Tig Notaro has been in show business for years, touring the country as a stand-up comedian, appearing in shows like Community, Transparent, Fresh Off the Boat, The Office, Bob’s Burgers, and most recently Star Trek Discovery. She’s also appeared in movies such as In a World…, Walk of Shame and Instant Family. But despite all her time spent in the film and TV industry, she’s still woefully clueless when it comes to pop culture. That’s where her new Funny or Die series comes into play.

Tig Notaro is hosting a new show called Under a Rock where she’ll interview celebrities that she doesn’t recognize or know of at all. But she’ll hopefully figure out who they are with a series of clues and questions. The first guest in the inaugural episode is Dawson’s Creek heartthrob James Van Der Beek, and as you’ll quickly see, Tig Notaro isn’t doing a bit at all. She legitimately has no idea who he is. Watch and enjoy.

Under a Rock with Tig Notaro

The hilarity from this concept is immediate as Tig Notaro remains polite as hell to her guest, understanding that she should know who James Van Der Beek is but clearly having no clue whatsoever. Van Der Beek’s response is also perfect as he laughs at her clear nervousness and trepidation about figuring out exactly who he is. But the two go on to have excellent banter and riffs as the game continues, and Van Der Beek is endlessly amused as she struggles to figure it out, even with what fans would see as the most obvious clues.

The weird part of this program is that Amazon and their Alexa assistant are clearly sponsoring the show, because they help out with musical cues, hints, information, and more. It’s a little forced, but Tig Notaro’s dry charm makes it all coalesce together into something awkwardly hilarious.