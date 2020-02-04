Uncut Gems may not be winning any Oscars, but this is how we (as a collective society) win: with a theatrical re-release that features a special post-screening Q&A filmed without star Adam Sandler‘s knowledge. Uncut Gems is coming back to theaters, courtesy of A24 and directors Josh and Benny Safdie, who are tacking on another surprise gift for those seeing their crime thriller again. That gift comes in the form of a special post-screening Q&A with Sandler, which was filmed without Sandler’s knowledge.

Uncut Gems Coming Back to Theaters Announcement

Uncut Gems is coming back to theaters this weekend, and it will be even more uncut than before. A new trailer released by A24 teases this theatrical re-release of Uncut Gems, which is actually a short preview of the Safdie Brothers’ quirky Q&A with their star Adam Sandler, who is unaware that he is being filmed in a diner. Josh Safdie explains that they’re doing a Candid Camera take on the Q&A, setting up several cameras in a diner where Sandler believes he is just sitting down with the directing duo to get some diner coffee and maybe a pie. But the pair will actually ask Sandler a series of questions pertaining to the movie, with the aid of a few others, including The Good Place writer Megan Amram posing as a waitress.

A surprise guest or two pops in as well, including Jason Bateman, who recognizes the Safdie Brothers and goes over to the table to have a chat. Or is it all a part of their plan to fool the Sandman? All bets are off with this very weird Q&A project.

Uncut Gems with the Q&A attached is back in theaters this weekend on Saturday, February 8, and Sunday, February 9. Get local listings and theater locations here.

If you need a refresher, here is the synopsis for Uncut Gems: