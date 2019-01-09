After The Sixth Sense and before going downhill fast with as the years went on, M. Night Shyamalan delivered one of the most grounded and gritty comic book movies of all time, and he did it before comic book movies were all the rage. Unbreakable focuses on a simple security guard named David Dunn (Bruce Willis) who slowly discovers that he has superpowers. However, as Honest Trailers illustrates, the real superpower on display in Unbreakable is the power of long, meaningful staring.

Watch the Unbreakable Honest Trailer below.

Unbreakable Honest Trailer

How can the director of a movie like this go on to direct something as terrible as The Last Airbender and After Earth? What happened to M. Night Shyamalan? Did he merely run out of ideas for a few years? Was he given too much power? We may never know. But we’re hoping that he’s back the proper way with Glass.

If you haven’t revisited Unbreakable since seeing Split, or if you need a refresher before Glass arrives next week, there’s no better time to take a look back at this masterpiece from the year 2000. After all, the movie features Bruce Willis before he really started getting lazy and just making movies no matter how bad the story was. Bruce Willis hasn’t made a movie anywhere near as good as Unbreakable since Looper in 2012. In fact, the movies he’s starred in since then have gotten exponentially worse. It seems the more hair he loses, the worse his movies get. Maybe that’s his real superpower. Maybe Bruce Willis is a supervillain. Maybe this train of thought has gone on too far.