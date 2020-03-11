Uma Thurman (Pulp Fiction, Kill Bill) is heading to AppleTV+. The actress is set to star in Suspicion, which is not the long-gestating remake of the Alfred Hitchcock film, but instead is a remake of an Israeli television series called False Flag. Get the details about the new “high-paced thriller” below.



In a press release, AppleTV+ explains the premise of the new Uma Thurman-starring series:

“Suspicion” is a high-paced thriller about the kidnapping of the son of a prominent American businesswoman, played by Uma Thurman. Twenty-one year-old Leo’s abduction from a large, upmarket hotel in central New York is captured on video and goes viral. Swiftly, four British citizens staying at the hotel become the prime suspects. But are they guilty of anymore than being in the wrong place at the wrong time?

I’d like to think Thurman programmed a Harrison Ford movie marathon, finished it, and thought to herself, “I can do that.” Ford’s career has been full of paranoia thrillers, and I’m excited to see Thurman have the chance to put her own spin on something like Frantic. She’s been relatively quiet since appearing in both parts of Lars von Trier’s Nymphomaniac back in 2013, popping up in a handful of small movies and two TV shows I’ve never heard of: Bravo’s Imposters and the short-lived Netflix series Chambers.

But Thurman is not the only one who’s already signed on to this series. The actress will be joined by The Big Bang Theory‘s Kunal Nayyar, The Americans‘ Noah Emmerich, Georgina Campbell (Black Mirror, Krypton, Broadchurch), Elyes Gabel (Scorpion, Body of Proof, Game of Thrones), Elizabeth Henstridge (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Wolves at the Door), and Angel Coulby (Merlin, Thunderbirds Are Go).

Rob Williams, who has been a writer/producer of Amazon’s The Man in the High Castle and a writer of shows like Killing Eve and EastEnders, will serve as showrunner. Suspicion will be directed by Golden Globe-winner Chris Long, who has credits on Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman, Smallville, The Mentalist, The Americans, and the AppleTV+ revival of Amazing Stories. Darin McLeod (HBO’s Watchmen) will produce.

Suspicion is based on the Israeli series False Flag, which hailed from Amit Cohen and Maria Feldman and debuted back in 2015. Here are a couple of brief trailers for that version, which do a good job of infusing that ’90s paranoia vibe with a post-9/11 sensibility: