We’ve been excited about Jordan Peele‘s version of The Twilight Zone since the day it was announced back in November of 2017, but the long wait for its debut is almost over. At today’s Television Critics Association presentation for CBS All Access, word came out that the new version of the sci-fi anthology series will be coming to the subscription service on April 1, 2019.



IndieWire was in the room when CBS All Access when Julia McNamara, the Executive Vice President of Original Content for CBS All Access, made the announcement. The first two episodes will debut on Monday, April 1, and one new episode will arrive each week on Thursdays after that.

Marco Ramirez (Daredevil, The Defenders) will write and serve as the showrunner, while Peele is executive producing in addition to his on-screen duties. Rod Serling‘s original series, which ran from 1959-1964, was full of inventive, memorable stories which, like all the best science fiction, made trenchant observations about the nature of humanity. I haven’t followed Ramirez’s work in the Marvel TV universe, but I’m excited to see what a new version of The Twilight Zone looks like with Jordan Peele’s oversight.

The cast for this reboot is already insanely impressive, and we don’t even know the full cast list yet. Adam Scott (Parks and Recreation) is on board to star in “Nightmare at 30,000 Feet,” a riff on a famous episode from the original series called “Nightmare at 20,000 Feet” which starred William Shatner as a man who loses his mind when he thinks he sees a gremlin through the window of an airplane. (John Lithgow later played that character in a segment for 1983 The Twilight Zone: The Movie.) IndieWire has a rundown of who else is involved so far:

John Cho, Allison Tolman, and Jacob Tremblay are set to appear together in an episode called “The Wunderkind,” while DeWanda Wise and Jessica Williams will co-star in a different episode. The show’s massive ensemble is also expected to include Rhea Seehorn, Kumail Nanjiani, Steven Yeun, Luke Kirby, Greg Kinnear, Sanaa Lathan, Ike Barinholtz, and Taissa Farmiga.

The new series made the top five on /Film’s collective Most Anticipated TV Shows of 2019 list, so yeah, we’re pretty damn excited about this. Can we skip February and March and just jump straight to April?