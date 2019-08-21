Fall is nearly upon us, and while the colder weather outside will have you wanting to curl up on your couch to watch your favorite movies and TV shows, you might want to get a jump on certain titles before they leave Netflix next month. The next purge of titles on the streaming service isn’t taking away a ton of amazing titles, but there are still some modern hits, a few Disney animated favorites, one of the best sketch comedy shows in recent memory, and one of Stanley Kubrick‘s finest leaving the library.

Get the full list of TV shows and movies leaving Netflix in September 2019 below.

A Clockwork Orange

Stanley Kubrick’s twisted classic follows Alex (Malcolm McDowell) and his gang of miscreants as they partake in “a little of the old ultraviolence” in the most unsettling way possible. But when Alex is arrested an imprisoned for one of his crimes, he’s returned to the world with his behavior modified, unable to fight back when his previous victims take out their vengeance and frustrations on him. This movie is rather disturbing, but it is full of imagery that has since been replicated and paid homage to. (Leaving September 1)

Batman Begins and The Dark Knight

The first two installments of Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight trilogy have gone back and forth on streaming services, and you’ve probably seen them dozens of times by now. But the convenience of these movies being just the push of a button away on Netflix does make them enticing when you feel like sitting back and watching something you already love. You’ll have to venture elsewhere to complete the trilogy with The Dark Knight Rises, but at least you can get a good start on the series (Leaving September 1)

Disney’s Mulan and Pocahontas

The library of Disney titles available on Netflix continues to dwindle as the debut of Disney+ gets closer. This time it’s two of Disney’s first non-white female leads leaving the library. The fierce warrior Mulan and the Native American princess Pocahontas were both part of Disney’s renaissance of animated features in the 90s. With the former soon coming to the big screen again in the form of a live-action remake, there’s no better time to reacquaint yourself with the original. (Leaving September 1 and September 14)

Nick and Norah’s Infinite Playlist

I’m a sucker for romances that unfolds over a single day/night, and Nick and Norah’s Infinite Playlist is a hip, modern portrayal of love in the big city caught up in the insanity of just being young. Based on the book of the same name by Rachel Cohn, this movie has Michael Cera and Kat Dennings making a great pair, and it should go without saying that the soundtrack for the movie is outstanding. (Leaving September 1)

The Hangover

Even though the box office success of this R-rated comedy may have resulted in two bad sequels, it doesn’t sully the greatness of this first hit. Bradley Cooper, Zack Galifianakis, and Ed Helms, all became even bigger stars thanks to this flick from director Todd Phillips, and Justin Bartha was around too. This movie still holds up after 10 years, and it’s a shame that Hollywood couldn’t just let this one sit on its own as a great original comedy. (Leaving September 1)

Portlandia Season 1 – 5

This is one of the best sketch shows in recent memory, and it features an incredible assembly of hilarious characters played by Fred Armisen and Carrie Brownstein. Plus, as the profile of the IFC show grew, so did that stature of the guest stars who stopped by to play in this little hipster comedy universe. Try to catch the entire series before it leaves. You won’t regret it (Leaving September 24)