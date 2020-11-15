In this edition of TV Bits:

Earlier this morning, I was thinking about how I’ve really missed watching Hasan Minhaj since his Netflix series, Patriot Act, was canceled. Thankfully, he’s heading back to the small screen: Minhaj has joined The Morning Show season 2 in a recurring role, playing “Eric, a charismatic rising star who joins the Morning Show team.” Congrats to him, and I’m excited to see what this show looks like with his energy jolted into it.

Will Arnett will return to host and produce LEGO Masters season 2, which is going to premiere sometime in 2021 and “will feature even more talented contestants and even bigger LEGO challenges than ever before, putting their LEGO-building skills to the ultimate test.”

Emily in Paris will return for Season 2! pic.twitter.com/QDOzpzjliz — Netflix (@netflix) November 11, 2020

It’s all happening, people: Emily in Paris is officially coming back for another season on Netflix. I have not seen this show, and in my own social media bubble, I’ve actually only seen people talking about hate-watching this show. So…maybe we should all spend more time talking about the shows that we actively enjoy than the ones we hate? Just a thought!

If you’re in the mood for some light entertainment, how about HBO’s new documentary Baby God? I’m kidding, of course – this looks like absolutely harrowing, horrifying stuff, and is about as far from “light entertainment” as it gets. If you’re interested in checking it out, though, it hits HBO on December 2, 2020.

Tiger, a two-part documentary about the upbringing, extreme fame, train-wreck downfall, and possibly redemptive comeback of golfer Tiger Woods, is coming to HBO in January of 2021.

Earlier this week, Comedy Central announced that it will release three new specials from comedian and ventriloquist Jeff Dunham, including Jeff Dunham’s Completely Unrehearsed Last-Minute Pandemic Holiday Special, which premieres on November 27, 2020 and will be comprised of “almost 100% brand new, untried or tested material.” The two other specials are currently untitled and will be released sometime in 2021.