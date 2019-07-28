In this edition of TV Bits:

The fifth season of Supergirl soars in a new trailer

soars in a new trailer Doom Patrol has been renewed for season 2

has been renewed for season 2 The Disney Junior animated version of The Rocketeer has a trailer

has a trailer Check out the trailer and release date for Steven Universe: The Movie

Details about WarnerMedia’s HBO Max streaming service

And more!

I guess the writers of Supergirl really hate technology, huh? The show returns to The CW for its fifth season on Sunday, October 6, 2019.

A different superhero series, Doom Patrol, has been picked up for a second season, and its season 2 episodes will be available to stream simultaneously on the DC Universe streaming platform and Warner Bros.’ upcoming HBO Max streaming service when they drop in 2020. In addition, all 15 episodes of season one will be available on HBO Max. (Side note: is WarnerMedia really going to keep DC Universe its own separate platform?)

. ___

___/ ___

/ '—'

'–_______–'

/

/

/

/

/

/ #TheOrville

season 3 is

coming to

Hulu as an

original series! pic.twitter.com/Lh4ttpp0pf — hulu (@hulu) July 20, 2019

At San Diego Comic-Con, Seth MacFarlane announced that his sci-fi comedy series The Orville would be moving exclusively to Hulu for its third season in late 2020. MacFarlane wasn’t going to be able to deliver more episodes of the one-hour series until 2020, which became a problem for Fox – and since Fox is now owned by Disney, and Disney owns Hulu, they found a way to keep the show alive that worked for everyone.

Here’s the new teaser for The Rocketeer. I will not be watching this (there’s way too much stuff to watch already before dipping into Disney Junior territory), but I love the original movie and hope that this show introduces it to a new generation of viewers.

Steven Universe: The Movie debuted a new trailer at San Diego Comic-Con, and fans went nuts for it. The film hits Cartoon Network on September 2, 2019, and you can head over to io9 to see a behind the scenes look and listen to one of the movie’s new songs.

XO, XO: Gossip Girl is getting a sequel series over at HBO Max. Original series writer and executive producer Joshua Safran is the brains behind this follow-up, which is described like this:

Eight years after the original website went dark, a new generation of New York private school teens are introduced to the social surveillance of Gossip Girl. The prestige series will address just how much social media — and the landscape of New York itself — has changed in the intervening years.

Speaking of WarnerMedia’s HBO Max streaming service, we’ll learn more about the new service in late October when a bunch of details are officially revealed, but in the meantime, Deadline says it will eventually offer live sports and news – so keep that in mind as you scramble to find the perfect combination of things to subscribe to over the next year.

The Zachary Quinto vampire series NOS4A2 has been renewed for a second season by AMC for a ten-episode season. “I am so excited for the opportunity to bring the rest of Joe Hill‘s amazing novel to television,” said showrunner Jami O’Brien. No word yet on a season 2 premiere date, but the show’s season one finale is slated for this Sunday night, July 28, 2019.

There’s the trailer for the third season of She-Ra and the Princesses of Power. I’ve yet to carve out time to check out this series, but I know it has a passionate fanbase who will be thrilled to see it come back to Netflix on August 2, 2019.

Netflix is doubling down on its food shows. Celebrity chef David Chang (Ugly Delicious) has a new one coming to the streamer called Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner, which “will feature Chang and a celebrity guest exploring a different city in each episode, tackling its culture and cuisine (over three square meals) in a single day.” Meanwhile, Netflix has ordered more episodes of Jon Favreau and Roy Choi‘s The Chef Show. Both are expected to arrive this fall.

The voice cast of the animated Star Trek Lower Decks series has been announced: Noël Wells, Tawny Newsome, and Eugene Cordero will join Jack Quaid, Jerry O’Connell, Dawnn Lewis, and Gillian Vigman in the first animated Trek show in decades.

The FXX comedy series Archer has been renewed for season 11. The new season will stop bouncing from genre to genre and return to its current-day storyline in which the title spy has been in a coma for the past three years. Should be fun to see how Sterling Archer responds to the fact that the world kept spinning without him (our guess: not well).

And finally, Tiffany Haddish (Girls Trip) has a curated stand-up comedy special called They Ready that’s coming to Netflix in August 2019. Haddish personally chose the six comedians who will perform, and she herself will host and executive produce the series, which looks to give a platform to voices that Haddish feels are often overlooked in the comedy world.