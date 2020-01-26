In this edition of TV Bits:

Bong Joon-ho teases more details about his Parasite HBO miniseries

teases more details about his HBO miniseries Jodie Whittaker confirms her return for Doctor Who season 13

confirms her return for season 13 Impeachment: American Crime Story adds new cast members

adds new cast members And more

Bong Joon-ho has teased more details about the upcoming Parasite miniseries based on his Oscar darling that suggest the involvement of his original cast. In an interview with The Wrap, the Oscar-nominated director described his miniseries with Adam McKay as a “six-hour-long film” which will expand on his ideas for the original film that are “all stored in my iPad.”

One of those possible stories would revolve around the housekeeper with a deadly peach allergy, Moon-Gwang, played in the film with chilling efficiency by Lee Jung-Eun. Bong described:

“For example when the original housekeeper Moon-Gwang (Lee Jung-Eun) comes back in the late-night, something happened to her face. Even her husband asked about it but she never answered,” Bong added. “I know why she had the bruises on her face. I have a story for that and aside from that why does she know the existence of this bunker? What relationship does she have with that architect to know of this bunker? So I have all these hidden stories that I have stored.”

While Bong hasn’t confirmed whether the cast of the Parasite film would reprise their roles in the miniseries, or even if the miniseries would involve the original characters, these new details seem to point to both.

The Doctor is returning for one more trip through space and time. Jodie Whittaker confirmed that she will reprise her role as the 13th Doctor in the forthcoming Doctor Who season 13, marking her third season as the titular Time Lord.

“Yes, I’m doing another season,” Whittaker told Entertainment Weekly. “That might be a massive exclusive that I’m not supposed to say, but it’s unhelpful for me to say [I don’t know] because it would be a massive lie!…I absolutely adore it. At some point, these shoes are going to be handed on, but it’s not yet. I’m clinging on tight!”

Much pomp and circumstance is made around the selection of the Doctor, a beloved icon of British culture, which made Whittaker’s casting as the first woman to play the time-traveling alien so historic. With her second season as the Doctor currently going strong, and the successful ratings for her first season, it seemed unlikely she would relinquish the title now.

Ryan Murphy’s Impeachment: American Crime Story has cast the roles of two significant media figures in the upcoming FX limited series about the Bill Clinton-Monica Lewinsky sex scandal. Deadline reports taht GLOW breakout Getty Gilpin has been tapped to play conservative media pundit Ann Coulter, who authored the 1998 book High Crimes and Misdemeanors: The Case Against Bill Clinton.

Billy Eichner also joins the cast as conservative commentator (and original internet troll) Matt Drudge, whose news aggregation site The Drudge Report rocketed to fame when it became the first outlet to report Clinton/Lewinski affair.

Dexter Darden has been cast as a lead in Peacock’s upcoming Saved By The Bell reboot, according to Deadline. A relative unknown, Darden is notably of African-American descent, which is a refreshing and more diverse departure from the original cast, which had actors of color like Lopez and Lark Voorhies in supporting roles. Darden joins Josie Totah and original series cast members Elizabeth Berkley and Mario Lopez in a new iteration of the high school comedy debuting on NBC forthcoming streaming service set to launch in April.

Amazon has released a new behind-the-scenes look at Hunters, the Jordan Peele-produced series about a team of Nazi hunters living in New York in the 1970s. Al Pacino and Logan Lerman star in the series created by David Weil, and speak in the behind-the-scenes featurette about the “superhero-like” nature of the group, who use their resources to hunt hundreds of high-ranking Nazi officials living in secret in the U.S.

Hunters arrives on Amazon February 21.