Robert Rodriguez (El Mariachi) and his sister, Rebecca, are developing a Zorro series that will be about “Sola Dominguez, an underground artist who fights for social justice as contemporary version of the mythical Zorro. Her life is threatened by several criminal organizations after she exposes them.” Rebecca is also set to direct, and Sofia Vergara (Modern Family) is on board as an executive producer.

Collider reports that Venom producer Matt Tolmach will produce a Dark Matter TV series for AppleTV+ based on Blake Crouch‘s bestselling novel. “Crouch’s book was described as a high-concept sci-fi thriller in the vein of Memento and Looper,” the site reports, and “the story is said to explore choices, as in, the paths both taken and not, as well as how far we’ll go to claim the lives we dream of.”

Because nothing can simply fade away in our age of resuscitated intellectual property, an iCarly revival show is in the works at Paramount Plus with the original cast members Miranda Cosgrove, Jerry Trainor, and Nathan Kress coming back to reprise the roles they played on the original Nickelodeon show.

Here’s the trailer for the second half of season 6 of Vikings, which will be exclusively streaming on Amazon Prime Video from December 30, 2020 through March 30, 2021.

Hailee Steinfeld is back as Emily Dickinson in this trailer for Dickinson season 2, which premieres on AppleTV+ on January 8, 2021.

Speaking of AppleTV+, that streamer has added Julianna Margulies (The Good Wife) to the cast of The Morning Show season 2. She’ll play Laura Peterson, an anchor at UBA News.

I suspect this video from the forthcoming Amazon TV adaptation will have much more resonance with those who have read Robert Jordan’s The Wheel of Time fantasy novels than those who haven’t, but maybe I’m underestimating the world’s interest in swords.

Here’s the one-two punch of Superstore news. The mother ship NBC comedy is coming to an end with season 6 in the wake of star America Ferrera leaving, and it has eleven more episodes left in its run. But The Wrap says a spin-off called Bo & Cheyenne is in the works at NBC, with Johnny Pemberton and Nichole Sakura coming back to star.

After being cancelled by ABC, the revival of Kids Say the Darndest Things has been saved by NBC for a second season. Tiffany Haddish will remain on board as the host, and the show will return in 2021.

Entourage creator Doug Ellin is teaming up with Kingsman filmmaker Matthew Vaughn for a new series called Day 1’s, which is set in the world of professional soccer and follows “a young player named Dezmond King as he struggles with his rising stardom.” The ten-episode show does not have a home yet, but Ellin and Chris Case are serving as co-showrunners and Vaughn will direct the pilot.