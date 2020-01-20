In this edition of TV Bits:

First up, TBS has ordered two more seasons of Seth MacFarlane‘s animated series American Dad!. It’s one of cable’s highest rated comedies, reaching an audience of nearly 18 million viewers when counting all TBS platforms.

During the upcoming season, the series will celebrate its 300th episodes, a milestone that has only been reached by a few adult animated shows. Co-creator and showrunner Matt Weitzman said:

“After these next two seasons, we will have over 300 episodes. Thus proving that whatever American Dad! lacks in quality, we make up for in quantity.”

Co-showrunner Brian Boyle added, “So turnt up to be picked up for two years! Making the show for TBS has been a dream because they are easily satisfied with the best!”

If you’re excited about finally seeing the comic series Locke & Key adapted for television, then you’ll want to check out this new featurette looking at how showrunners Carlton Cuse and Meredith Averill are bringing the show to Netflix. They’re joined by comic co-creators Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriquez, providing insight into their collaboration with Netflix before the show arrives on February 7.

Jeff Goldblum explored various facets of culture around the world with the Disney+ series The World According to Jeff Goldblum, and he’ll do it for another season. Disney has officially ordered a second season of the show from National Geographic ahead of the first season’s finale on January 24.

Courtney Monroe, President of National Geographic Global Television Networks, said:

“Jeff’s genuine curiosity in the world make him a natural fit for the National Geographic brand. There is something special and intangible about Jeff and his fascination with the world is infectious. We’re thrilled to be able to share his humor and sensibilities to a broader audience on Disney+.”

If you like getting new episodes of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, you’ll be happy to know that creator and co-star Rob McElhenney has no intention of stopping. Speaking at the Television Critics Association press tour in support of his upcoming Apple TV+ series Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet, the executive producer of the FXX comedy series said (via Deadline):

“It takes us about five months to make a season of Sunny. We have that period of our lives carved. We’re going to keep doing it forever if people keep watching.”

The show is coming off its 14th season last fall, and a 15th season is already on the way. On top of that, Deadline has word that FX is already talking to the gang about ordering even more seasons. Since the show has loyal fans who have been watching for nearly 15 years, we imagine they’ll keep watching as long as FX allows them to keep making new episodes.

Finally, HBO’s weed comedy series High Maintenance is returning for a fourth season in February, and the first trailer has arrived. Here’s the official synopsis for the new season: