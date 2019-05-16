In this edition of TV Bits:

The Tick creator Ben Edlund revealed on Twitter today that Amazon has chosen not to renew the show after its second season.

Meanwhile thank u from my heart's bottom to all the fans who've shared their love with us and the show. Thank you sweet #LunaTicks and #LunaTickArmy for your militant affection :) We want to find a place to make more. That is the mission now and we are on it. — ben_edlund (@ben_edlund) May 16, 2019

I fully admit I’m part of the problem here. I’m one of those people who thinks The Tick looks like a lot of fun, but haven’t carved out the time to watch it yet. But I’m assuaging some of my guilt by convincing myself that at least I’m helping the cause a little by writing about it and spreading the word to fans who can hopefully be loud enough about their appreciation for the show that another network sees that passion and decides to pick it up.

Every episode of the second season of My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman will be available on Netflix on May 31, 2019. Guests include Kanye West, Ellen Degeneres, Tiffany Haddish, Lewis Hamilton, and Melinda Gates.

The debate continues to rage about the best way for Hollywood to help the women of Georgia, who now find themselves living under an oppressive anti-abortion bill. J.J. Abrams and Jordan Peele‘s new HBO series Lovecraft Country will continue with its to film in and around Atlanta, but the two producers have promised to “donate 100% of our respective episodic fees for this season to two organizations leading the charge against this draconian law: the ACLU of Georgia and Fair Fight Georgia.”

Speaking of the world being a terrible place, here’s the sadly-super-relevant trailer for Freeform’s modern reimagining of the acclaimed 1990s drama series Party of Five.

The TBS series Miracle Workers is officially coming back for a second season. Creator Simon Rich (Man Seeking Woman) based the first season on one of his books, but now that that’s been fully adapted, the anthology series is going in a whole new direction:

Season two of Miracle Workers will be a medieval story about friendship, family and trying not to be murdered. Centered on a group of villagers in the dark ages trying to stay positive in an age of inequality and fake news, this installment will feature series regulars Daniel Radcliffe, Steve Buscemi, Geraldine Viswanathan, and Karan Soni returning in new roles and facing new challenges.

Tell your parents to set their DVRs for May 22, 2019, at 8 pm on ABC, because Jimmy Kimmel and Norman Lear are hosting a live, one-night-only recreation of two of Lear’s classic comedies, All in the Family and The Jeffersons. Here’s the breakdown of who’s going to be involved:

Woody Harrelson and Marisa Tomei as Archie and Edith Bunker Jamie Foxx and Wanda Sykes as George and Louise Jefferson Ike Barinholtz as Mike “Meathead” Stivic Ellie Kemper as Gloria Stivic Will Ferrell as Tom Willis Justina Machado as Florence Johnston Sean Hayes as Mr. Lorenzo Amber Stevens West as Jenny Willis Jefferson Jovan Adepo as Lionel Jefferson Anthony Anderson as Uncle Henry Stephen Tobolowsky as Mr. Bentley Jackée Harry as Diane Stockwell

Tricia Helfer (Battlestar Galactica) will play Dracula on the fourth season of Syfy’s Van Helsing series. One of the show’s executive producers said the actress “will be a fierce and unstoppable Dark One as the battle between good and evil reaches new heights” in the new season, which is set to arrive this fall.

While fans wait to find out what plans Warner Bros. and DC have for comic book villain Deathstroke on the big screen, the character is heading to the streaming world with a new animated series. The untitled show is being developed for CW Seed, The CW’s digital platform, and “would follow Slade as his family is threatened by the murderous villain Jackal and terrorist organization HIVE.” No word yet if Manu Bennett, who played the live-action Deathstroke on The CW show Arrow, will be voicing this animated version of the character or if they’re going to go in a different direction.