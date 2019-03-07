In this edition of TV Bits:

Zac Efron and Anna Kendrick will lend their voices to Facebook animated series Human Discoveries.

New images from Chilling Adventures of Sabrina season 2 released.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge series Run ordered by HBO.

Jane The Virgin spin-off adds Marcia Cross to cast.

Zac Efron. Anna Kendrick. Two very attractive people who are about to team up…for a cartoon. Sorry, you won’t actually get to see them, thirsty people. Efron and Kendrick will provide their voice talents for Facebook Watch’s new original animated comedy Human Discoveries. Per Deadline, the series “features a group of friends living at the dawn of human civilization. Of course, they’re the first to discover necessities like fire and the wheel. But, much more importantly, we’ll watch as they stumble onto humanity’s best, and worst, innovations. Art. Alcohol. Fashion. Racism. Small talk. And, much to their confusion, monogamy.” I’ve yet to watch any original Facebook programming, so i don’t know if this will be any good. But if you want to hear the voices of Efron and Kendrick, you might want to check this out.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina season 2 drops on Netflix in April, and a whole slew of new images from the new season have just been conjured up. Season 1 ended with Sabrina Spellman (Kiernan Shipka) rejecting her human life (and friends) and becoming a full-blown witch. Season 2 will presumably deal with the aftermath of that, as Sabrina navigates her new life and probably pines for her old one. And I’m sure a bunch of other spooky stuff will happen, too. Chilling Adventures of Sabrina season 2 drops April 5. See the season 2 images below, which play up the love triangle angle between Sabrina’s two love interests – one human, one not-so-human.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge is on a roll. She created Fleabag and Killing Eve, and now she’s adding another show to the mix: Run. HBO just picked up the series that comes from Waller-Bridge and Fleabag and Killing Eve writer Vicky Jones. Per THR, the series stars Merritt Wever as “Ruby Dixie, a woman living a humdrum existence. She functions like clockwork but feels like a fraud. One day she gets a text inviting her to fulfill a youthful pact promising true love and self-reinvention by stepping out of her life to take a journey with her oldest flame.” I’ve yet to watch Fleabag, but Killing Eve is one of the best shows on TV right now, so I’m excited for anything new from Waller-Bridge and company.

Did you know there’s going to be a Jane the Virgin spin-off? I didn’t…until I read this story. The spin-off is called Jane The Novela, and Deadline reports Melrose Place and Desperate Housewives actress Marcia Cross has joined the cast. The series is “envisioned as a soapy, telenovela-inspired anthology series in the tradition of Jane the Virgin, where each season is based on a different fictional novel ‘written by’ Jane Villanueva and narrated by the author herself.” The first season “takes place at a Napa Valley vineyard, where family secrets (and family members) don’t stay buried for long. It centers on Estela (Jacqueline Grace Lopez), an up-and-coming art curator who has spent years playing it safe and coloring within the lines. But a shocking secret changes everything and forces her to live a double life.” Estella is “torn between her boyfriend, Luen, and Felix, a handsome, rich guy. Felix co-owns a winery with his manipulative and glamorous mother Renata (Cross), who will stop at nothing to secure her son’s legacy, even if it means standing in the way of his happiness.” All of this is for the pilot episode, but I imagine the CW will end up ordering this to series.