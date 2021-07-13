Any studio on the level of Pixar is going to be placed under its fair share of scrutiny, as it certainly seems like recent years have led to even more close attention paid to each and every one of their films. Have they finally lost their spark? Is the Golden Age over and done with? Well, Luca was certainly a slight-but-sweet little tale and now Pixar’s latest, Turning Red, is angling to have its own say on the matter as well. Pixar released the first teaser trailer earlier today, which you can check out below.

Turning Red Teaser Trailer

Written and directed by Domee Shi, best known for her stunning 2018 Oscar-winning short film Bao (which she wrote, directed, and is also credited as story artist) as well as serving in the animation department for Inside Out, The Good Dinosaur, Incredibles 2, and Toy Story 4, Turning Red has the feel of serving as a well-earned promotion for the Pixar veteran.

The story follows a young teenage girl named Mei Lee (Rosalie Chiang) who, in classic Pixar style, transforms into a giant red panda at the slightest hint of excitement. Of course, conflict arises as her overprotective mother Ming (Sandra Oh) is constantly hovering over Mei’s shoulder. As spelled out in the teaser, this premise appears to be a really clever and fun metaphor for the growing pains involved in teenagers struggling to get out from under their stifling parents.

If It Ain’t Broke…

Like Luca earlier this year or especially something like Coco, outsized (and sometimes very literal) metaphors for such universal, yet culturally-specific concepts tend to be familiar areas that Pixar has excelled at in the past. Turning Red clearly has no shortage of talent supporting this endearingly awkward story and looks set to continue that exciting trend. Based entirely on Bao and its strong ties to Chinese culture, I would certainly not bet against whatever Shi has up her sleeves on this one.

Honestly, you can count me among the group of dissenters who’ve been slightly worried that Pixar has somewhat lost its touch in recent years, pivoting to uninspired sequels or prequels and even lacking that special “something” in their recent originals, too. Funny how a glimpse of some fun footage can go a long way.

Turning Red is set to bow on March 11, 2022. Check out the official synopsis below.