Disney+ has revealed the adorable new trailer and key art for their remake of the ’80s comedy Turner & Hooch. The series follows the son of Scott Turner Sr. (who was played by Tom Hanks in the original 1989 film), U.S. Marshall Scott Turner Jr. (Josh Peck), who inherits an unruly dog named Hooch. Together, these rambunctious partners, alongside the rest of the Turner family, discovers that his father’s death may not have been accidental after all. Check out the trailer below to see what kind of antics Disney has up its sleeve.

Turner and Hooch Trailer

Pretty adorable, right? The set-up seems fairly similar to the original: a stuffy U.S. Marshall gets into hijinks thanks to a mischievous dog. The love interest subplot is also very on-point for Disney, as well as the comical chaos that all somehow works out by the end (hopefully). It looks like Tom Hanks’ character may have been in more trouble than the original film led on, so it will be fun and probably necessary to watch the movie before checking out this series.

Carra Patterson also stars in the series Jessica Baxter, Scott’s street-smart partner. Brandon Jay McLaren plays a marine-turned-US Marshal, while Lyndsy Fonseca plays Scott’s sweet, animal-loving sister. Vanessa Lengies plays Erica Mouniere, the quirky head of the US Marshals dog training program and perhaps love interest, while Becca Tobin plays Scott’s former flame. Reginald VelJohnson also reprises his role as Mayor David Sutton.

The series is created and written by executive producer Matt Nix (The Good Guys, Burn Notice). The series’ poster art is reminiscent of the film and Peck does seem to resemble a young Tom Hanks.

Real vs. CGI Dogs

What a relief to see a real dog on screen. While I enjoyed Disney’s latest dog-centric project Cruella, I am so glad to see a story about an animal that isn’t CGI. In fact, there were five dogs that play Hooch in this series, and I can only imagine how much fun that was on set.

I just hope Hooch doesn’t die here, like the dog did in the original film. I adore kid-friendly dog movies like Beethoven, Frankenweenie (the death there doesn’t count because he comes back to life), and Homeward Bound, but dogs dying on screen is not my cup of tea. So, I am rooting for a happy ending — maybe with Hooch finding a girlfriend or rescuing more dogs from the shelter. And hey, maybe Tom Hanks will make a cameo in the series. Doubtful, but one can only hope America’s dad will show up somehow.

Turner & Hooch premieres Wednesday, July 21, 2021 on Disney +.