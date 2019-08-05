After Edgar Wright wrapped up his Three Flavours Cornetto Trilogy with 2013’s The World’s End, it seemed like the glory days of Simon Pegg and Nick Frost‘s long and storied onscreen relationship was over. The pair had worked together since the days of the 1999 British sitcom Spaced and would appear together in films like Paul as well. But the duo went their separate ways following The World’s End, until it was announced last year that Pegg and Frost would be reuniting for a new comedy-horror series, Truth Seekers. The series, which stars Frost as one of a three-person paranormal investigation team, has now landed at Amazon Prime Video.

Variety reports that Amazon has picked up Truth Seekers, which is the first series from Pegg and Frost’s Sony-backed production company, Stolen Picture. Amazon Prime Video has landed international rights to the show and will launch it as an Amazon original. The series, which was set as an early TV project soon after Frost, Pegg, and Miles Ketley formed the London-based company in 2017, stars Frost as one of a ghost-hunting team who investigate a new paranormal incident every episode. Pegg will also star as Dave, a character for which there are few details.

Here is the synopsis for Truth Seekers, per Variety:

“A ghost-hunting…duo team up to uncover and film paranormal sightings across the U.K. in the series. They stake out haunted churches, underground bunkers, and abandoned hospitals using an array of homemade ghost-detecting gizmos and share their adventures on an online channel. Their supernatural experiences grow more frequent, terrifying, and even deadly as the pair begin to uncover a conspiracy that could threaten the entire human race.”

Pegg and Frost are co-writing Truth Seekers with Nat Saunders and James Serafinowicz who executive produce alongside Ketley and Richard Webb. Jim Field Smith will direct the series, which will run for eight half-hour episodes. Production for the series starts in September.

“Simon, Miles and I, and everyone at Stolen Picture, are incredibly happy to be making ‘Truth Seekers’ with our new partners, Amazon Prime Video,” Frost said. “It’s been nothing but a joyride in seeing this mad tale of paranormal conspiracy unfold in all its understated brilliance. Amazon’s commitment and support of the show, and of original programming generally, showed us that we couldn’t be collaborating with a bigger or better team.”

Pegg added, “Nick and I are delighted that ‘Truth Seekers’ has found a home with Amazon Prime Video. We’re looking forward to working closely with them and creating something very special.”

With Truth Seekers, Pegg continues working with Amazon following his appearance in the Amazon Prime Video original series The Boys. Perhaps this is the start of a partnership with the streaming company and Pegg and Frost’s rising Stolen Picture.