After being unable to stop the feeling of rhythm in the animated movie Trolls back in 2016, Trolls World Tour finds Poppy (Anna Kendrick) and Branch (Justin Timberlake) learn that there are even more tribes of trolls out in the world, each with their own unique musical tastes. Unfortunately, Queen Barb (Rachel Bloom), aided by her father King Thrash (Ozzy Osbourne), is trying to collect all six of the Infinity Stones strings of music in order to destroy every kind of music except rock. Watch the Trolls: World Tour trailer to see how that all plays out.

It’s up to Poppy and Branch to unite the troll tribes of Funk, Country, Techno, Classical, and Pop in order to stop the Rock tribe from destroying everyone else. Honestly, I’m not sure how I feel about Rock being the tribe that tries to destroy all other music. If any kind of music is responsible for the downfall of the art of music as we know it, the villains should be Country.

Introducing all these new tribes allows for a whole slate of new characters representing each musical tribe. The land of Funk has Mary J. Blige, George Clinton and Anderson .Paak; Country is led by Kelly Clarkson as Delta Dawn with Sam Rockwell and Flula Blorg as Hickory and Dickory; Anthony Ramos thumps for the Techno tribe; Jamie Dornan hypnotizes with smooth jazz; international sensation Gustavo Dudamel plays Trollzart in the Classical tribe with Charlyne Yi as Pennywhistle; and Kenan Thompson brings fresh beats to the scene as newborn hip-hop troll Tiny Diamond.

Some of those don’t tie in to the overall six tribes of Funk, Country, Techno, Classical, and Pop, so it’ll be interesting to see how those trolls come into play with the overall story. Many of them are contributing new music to the soundtrack in collaborations with Justin Timberlake, who was nominated for an Oscar for one of the original songs from the first movie.

Trolls World Tour is directed by Walt Dohrn with David P. Smith working as co-director.

Trolls World Tour starts rocking theaters on April 17, 2020.