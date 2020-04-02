Next week sees the arrival of the big experiment from Universal Pictures and DreamWorks Animation when they send their theatrical release Trolls World Tour to VOD. It’s the first major studio movie intended for theatrical release that will be heading to VOD rental services first amidst the coronavirus outbreak. For those of you who just can’t wait to sing and dance along with Justin Timberlake and Anna Kendrick all over again, you can pre-order the Trolls World Tour rental on FandangoNOW right now and get discounts on other DreamWorks Animation movies in their library.

Here’s a new Trolls World Tour clip that came with FandangoNOW’s pre-order launch:

FandangoNOW is the first to announce a pre-order window for Trolls World Tour, presumably in an effort to help spread awareness about the fact that this movie will still be available to watch despite all the movie theaters in the United States being closed. The film will join Universal’s other recently theatrically released movies like The Invisible Man, Emma, and The Hunt on VOD, not to mention other theatrical titles released on VOD like Birds of Prey, Bloodshot, and Sonic the Hedgehog.

Customers who pre-order their digital rental of Trolls World Tour through FandangoNOW will also be able to rent or buy a variety of DreamWorks Animation movies for 50% off the regular price. That includes the original Trolls movie for those who maybe need a refresher on the deep and rich mythology of the animated jukebox musical based on the hairy toy dolls. This offer will be available through April 9, and the discount will be available through April 17.

FandangoNOW Head Cameron Douglas offered up some standard publicity fluff in a press release:

“We’re looking forward to working together with DreamWorks Animation on this first-of-its-kind event where housebound film fans can gather around the couch for the highly-anticipated debut of a new movie directly from the studio. We’re also pleased to offer an extra incentive where families can watch as many DreamWorks Animation movies available on FandangoNOW as they like at a major discount, while getting ready for the April 10 home debut of ‘Trolls World Tour.’”

Even though FandangoNOW may be excited about this theatrical release, the National Association of Theater Owners is not happy about Universal’s decision to skip the theatrical window for Trolls World Tour. In a recent statement, the organization said, “Universal knows that theaters will still be closed on April 10, so unlike every other distributor who must simply delay their releases in that time period, but still understand that theatrical release is essential to their business model, Universal on Trolls didn’t make that decision. Exhibitors will not forget this.” And on the day of their daughter’s wedding? That’s rough.

Trolls World Tour will be available for VOD rental starting on April 10, 2020.