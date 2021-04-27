The Tales of Arcadia saga is coming to an end. Guillermo del Toro‘s pet project under DreamWorks and Netflix has spanned three series and 5 years, winning several Emmy and Annie Awards as well as critical acclaim. And now it’s all culminating in Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans, an animated feature film set to end the saga. Watch the Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans trailer below, which has set its official release date on Netflix.

Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans is a feature film that will serve as a the “culmination” of the saga. The first series, Trollhunters, was set in the fictional suburb of Arcadia, and followed Jim and his two best friends as they “make a startling discovery that beneath their hometown lies a hidden battle between good trolls and bad, the outcome of which will impact their lives forever.”

The second series, 3Below, followed “two royal teen aliens” who crash land in Arcadia and go “on the run struggle to blend in with humans as they evade intergalactic bounty hunters.”

And finally, in Wizards, “Wizard-in-training Douxie and the heroes of Arcadia embark on a time-bending adventure to medieval Camelot that leads to an apocalyptic battle for the control of magic that will determine the fate of these supernatural worlds that have now converged.”

I can’t say that I’ve ever gotten in on the Tales of Arcadia hype, but I’m glad that del Toro was given the freedom by Netflix and DreamWorks to see this story through to the end. The Oscar-winning Shape of Water filmmaker excitedly announced the teaser for the movie, writing on Twitter, “They will rise!” And it certainly looks like whatever del Toro is speaking about will rise, with the trailer building to a big action-packed climax as all the beloved characters of the Tales of Arcadia prepare for a mystical battle.

Here it is: RISE OF THE TITANS date! July 21st!!

Here is the synopsis for Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans:

Arcadia may look like an ordinary town but it lies at the center of magical and mystical lines that makes it a nexus for many battles among otherworldly creatures including trolls, aliens and wizards. Now the heroes from the hit series Trollhunters, 3Below and Wizards, team-up in their most epic adventure yet where they must fight the Arcane Order for control over the magic that binds them all.

Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans hits Netflix on July 21, 2021.