A couple years ago, The Op (A.K.A. USAOPOLY) released a quick-play version of Trivial Pursuit featuring questions dedicated entirely to the horror movie genre. It must have been pretty popular, because now they’ve released a full-fledged Trivial Pursuit: Horror Ultimate Edition, complete with a full game board and 1,800 questions about horror movies, TV shows, books, and more. Get the full details on the Trivial Pursuit horror edition below.

Trivial Pursuit Horror Edition

Only the most hardened horror fanatics will dare to play this terrifying edition of the classic trivia game. Players will move around the board to answer questions about their favorite genre to collect wedges and complete the full circle of six to win! 1,800 spine-tingling questions let you take on six reference-heavy categories sure to elevate your heart rate: Gore & Disturbing, Psychological, Killer, Monster, Comedy, and Paranormal. Explore the darkest corners of pop culture in this fact-based challenge where survival skills are a must to answer 1,800 blood-curdling questions from across all horror genres. Based on the roll of a color-coded die, players can land on any random category using their choice of a horror-inspired, custom sculpted mover, including a creepy Doll Head, Straitjacket, and Table Saw. Eke out with multiple-choice prompts, or rack your brain to recall disturbing details you’d rather not remember from across all kinds of media: film, TV shows, books, and beyond! Be the first person to get a correct answer in every category to win… or wait for the next séance to earn a seat at the table again.

Inside the box, you’ll get the standard Trivial Pursuit board, but decorated to look a little more unsettling with blood, bones, and some artifacts of the supernatural. There are six custom game pieces featuring familiar imagery from horror movies, including a monster hand, a doll head, a straitjacket, a goat head, a cleaver in a brain, and a table saw.

As for the questions you’ll have to answer, here’s a sneak peek at one of the 300 cards with a total of 1,800 questions:

The categories are divided into Gore & Disturbing, Psychological, Killer, Monster, Paranormal, and Comedy, so you’ll find some movies that bring some laughs to the table alongside the standard horror fare. And since this is horror-themed, the game is geared towards players ages 17 and up, so maybe put the kids in bed before you play – just don’t forget to check their closets before you leave them behind.

You can buy Trivial Pursuit: Horror Ultimate Edition right now for $49.99 at The Op online store. Thanks to Bloody Disgusting for bringing this to our attention.