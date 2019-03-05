Family matters in Netflix’s forthcoming action thriller Triple Frontier. And it matters in more ways than one in the latest Triple Frontier clip. A new clip from the J.C. Chandor heist thriller starring Oscar Isaac, Ben Affleck, Pedro Pascal, Charlie Hunman, and Garret Hedlund has been released just one day before Triple Frontier is set to premiere on Netflix.

Triple Frontier Clip

Ben Affleck (Justice League), Oscar Isaac (Star Wars: The Last Jedi), Charlie Hunnam (The Lost City of Z), Garret Hedlund (Tron: Legacy) and Pedro Pascal (Game of Thrones) play a group of former Special Forces operatives who decide to use their special set of skills to plan a heist against a drug lord in a sparsely populated multi-border zone in South America. But even all their training can’t prepare them for encountering the drug lord’s family in the house, which puts a pause on their plans in the latest Triple Frontier clip. However Oscar’s Santiago “Pope” Garcia convinces the team that this is actually a blessing in disguise, as the house empties out once the family head to church.

Directed by A Most Violent Year‘s J.C. Chandor, Triple Frontier has had a bumpy road to the screen, with multiple directors and stars boarding and exiting the project over the years, including Johnny Depp and Mark Wahlberg, and Tom Hardy and Channing Tatum. Mark Boal pens the script.

Here is the official synopsis for Triple Frontier:

Former Special Forces operatives reunite to plan a heist in a sparsely populated multi-border zone of South America. For the first time in their prestigious careers, these unsung heroes undertake this dangerous mission for themselves instead of the country. But when events take an unexpected turn and threaten to spiral out of control, their skills, their loyalties, and their morals are pushed to a breaking point in an epic battle for survival.

Triple Frontier premieres on Netflix on March 6, 2019.