Netflix has found its next bloody animated hit. The streamer has adapted the award-winning Filipino horror comic Trese into a gory animated series that stars an all-Filipino cast in both its English and Tagalog dubs, and comes from Filipino-American executive director Jay Oliva. Watch the Trese trailer below.

Trese Trailer

In Trese, “When it comes to the supernatural, the cops have Alexanda Trese on speed dial. Set in Manila and based on the award-winning Filipino comic, TRESE brings horror folklore like you’ve never heard before.” Based on the acclaimed black and white horror/crime komik by writer Budjette Tan and artist Kajo Baldisimo, Trese follows the adventures of Alexandra Trese, a detective who deals with crimes of supernatural origin.

The original comic, which began publishing in 2005 and is still ongoing, is a point of national pride for Filipino comic book fans, and went on to win Best Graphic Literature in the 29th National Book Award in November 2010. The animated series appears to go out of its way to pay homage to those Filipino roots, setting the story in Manila and showing Trese wielding the mystical kris, an ancient sword commonly used in the Philippines that originates in Indonesia. It also has an all Filipino cast on both the English and Tagalog dubs, with well-known Filipino stars like Darren Criss (American Crime Story), Manny Jacinto (The Good Place), and Dante Basco (Avatar: The Last Airbender) among the English dub cast members.

Here is the voice cast for the English dub of Trese:

Shay Mitchell – Alexandra Trese

Griffin Puatu – The Kambal (Crispin and Basilio), Bantay

Matt Yang King – Captain Guerrero, Dominic

Jon Jon Briones – Hank, Xa-Mul

Steve Blum – Datu Talagbusao, Ibwa

Carlos Alazraqui – Anton Trese, Santelmo

Manny Jacinto – Maliksi

Eric Bauza – Nuno the Snitch, Bagyon Lektro

Darren Criss – Marco

Nicole Scherzinger – Miranda Trese

Lou Diamond Phillips – Mayor Sancho Santamaria

Dante Basco – Bagyon Kulimlim

Rodney To – Aswang market guard

And below is the cast list is for the original Filipino language dub:

Liza Soberano – Alexandra Trese

Simon dela Cruz – The Kambal (Crispin and Basilio)

Apollo Abraham – Captain Guerrero

Christopher Carlo Caling – Hank

Eugene Adalia – Anton Trese

Cheska Aguiluz – Miranda Trese

Christian Velarde – Nuno

Bryan Encarnacion – Datu Talagbusao

Nica Rojo – Ramona

Jose Amado Santiago – Marco

Steve dela Cruz – Maliksi

Rene Tandoc – Mayor Santamaria

Steffi Graf Bontogon-Mola – Young, Teen Alexandra

The only thing that is a little iffy is Netflix’s insistence on calling Trese an anime, which is apparently just the streamer’s all-encompassing label for 2D animated shows that sport a similar style to anime, despite having no Japanese origin. But still, the series looks very cool and bloody, and could be Netflix’s next adult animated hit now that Castlevania is wrapping up its run.

Trese debuts on Netflix on June 11, 2021.