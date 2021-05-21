‘Trese’ Trailer: The Acclaimed Filipino Horror Comic Becomes a Bloody Netflix Animated Series
Posted on Friday, May 21st, 2021 by Hoai-Tran Bui
Netflix has found its next bloody animated hit. The streamer has adapted the award-winning Filipino horror comic Trese into a gory animated series that stars an all-Filipino cast in both its English and Tagalog dubs, and comes from Filipino-American executive director Jay Oliva. Watch the Trese trailer below.
Trese Trailer
In Trese, “When it comes to the supernatural, the cops have Alexanda Trese on speed dial. Set in Manila and based on the award-winning Filipino comic, TRESE brings horror folklore like you’ve never heard before.” Based on the acclaimed black and white horror/crime komik by writer Budjette Tan and artist Kajo Baldisimo, Trese follows the adventures of Alexandra Trese, a detective who deals with crimes of supernatural origin.
The original comic, which began publishing in 2005 and is still ongoing, is a point of national pride for Filipino comic book fans, and went on to win Best Graphic Literature in the 29th National Book Award in November 2010. The animated series appears to go out of its way to pay homage to those Filipino roots, setting the story in Manila and showing Trese wielding the mystical kris, an ancient sword commonly used in the Philippines that originates in Indonesia. It also has an all Filipino cast on both the English and Tagalog dubs, with well-known Filipino stars like Darren Criss (American Crime Story), Manny Jacinto (The Good Place), and Dante Basco (Avatar: The Last Airbender) among the English dub cast members.
Here is the voice cast for the English dub of Trese:
- Shay Mitchell – Alexandra Trese
- Griffin Puatu – The Kambal (Crispin and Basilio), Bantay
- Matt Yang King – Captain Guerrero, Dominic
- Jon Jon Briones – Hank, Xa-Mul
- Steve Blum – Datu Talagbusao, Ibwa
- Carlos Alazraqui – Anton Trese, Santelmo
- Manny Jacinto – Maliksi
- Eric Bauza – Nuno the Snitch, Bagyon Lektro
- Darren Criss – Marco
- Nicole Scherzinger – Miranda Trese
- Lou Diamond Phillips – Mayor Sancho Santamaria
- Dante Basco – Bagyon Kulimlim
- Rodney To – Aswang market guard
And below is the cast list is for the original Filipino language dub:
- Liza Soberano – Alexandra Trese
- Simon dela Cruz – The Kambal (Crispin and Basilio)
- Apollo Abraham – Captain Guerrero
- Christopher Carlo Caling – Hank
- Eugene Adalia – Anton Trese
- Cheska Aguiluz – Miranda Trese
- Christian Velarde – Nuno
- Bryan Encarnacion – Datu Talagbusao
- Nica Rojo – Ramona
- Jose Amado Santiago – Marco
- Steve dela Cruz – Maliksi
- Rene Tandoc – Mayor Santamaria
- Steffi Graf Bontogon-Mola – Young, Teen Alexandra
The only thing that is a little iffy is Netflix’s insistence on calling Trese an anime, which is apparently just the streamer’s all-encompassing label for 2D animated shows that sport a similar style to anime, despite having no Japanese origin. But still, the series looks very cool and bloody, and could be Netflix’s next adult animated hit now that Castlevania is wrapping up its run.
Trese debuts on Netflix on June 11, 2021.