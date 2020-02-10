In the mood for a low-fi X-Men riff that mixes superpowers with Bloodsport aesthetics and some Morgan vibes for good measure? Matthew Ninaber’s Transference looks to be all that on a budget, as comic book influences tease a darker story of discovering powers within.

Actually, “comic book influences” is even a stretch as Ninaber isn’t going for colorful or bombastic. Everything about Transference plays to the mysterious subtitle’s description: dark. As more mainstream productions shy away from pure horror storytelling that involves these types of superhuman characters, there’s plenty of room for smaller projects attempting just that. and Epic Pictures hopes to fill that void with their latest release.

As an exclusive treat today here on /Film, we have the debut trailer, stills, and poster art for Transference. Check out the footage below to see what it’s all about.

Transference Trailer

The complications of sibling life, am I right? From what we can see, it looks like little sister Emma (Melissa Joy Boerger) has some telekinetic powers that can be even more dangerous when enraged. Then there’s big brother Joshua (Jeremy Ninaber) who can take a beating like no other. Enter the government agent archetype who wants to “help,” and some masked underground fight club enthusiasts led by Black Helmet Baddie. Bash some brains in, win some prize money, and flee from those who want to keep Emma locked away or worse. If only such an escape could be so easy.

You can watch Transference when it hits VOD platforms on March 10th, 2020, or wait for the Blu-ray release on March 24th, 2020.

Check out the film’s full synopsis below: