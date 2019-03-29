Occasionally, some trailers slip through the cracks. That’s where a trailer roundup comes in handy. Below, watch as Taylor Schilling tries to bond with a juggalo, Molly Shannon plays Emily Dickinson, Dolph Lundgren fights zombies, and more films that may not have huge blockbuster heat, but are still worth checking out.

Family

In Family, Taylor Schilling is tasked with taking care of her niece – something she is ill-equipped to do. Hilarity ensues, and at one point, Schilling puts on some Insane Clown Posse Juggalo makeup. Schilling plays Kate Stone, “a self-absorbed workaholic. She’s not good with kids. She’s not good in most social situations. When her estranged brother, Joe, tracks her down to watch her awkward and bullied 12-year-old niece Maddie, Kate thinks babysitting for the week can’ t get any worse – until Maddie runs away to become a Juggalo.” Is this the first film to work Juggalo’s into its plot? I’m too lazy to look that up, so let’s just assume it is. Family opens in select theaters April 19.

Wild Nights with Emily

Emily Dickinson has been receiving a good amount of on-screen treatment lately. In 2016, Cynthia Nixon starred in the Dickinson biopic A Quiet Passion. And Apple has the series Dickinson, starring Hailee Steinfeld as the poet. And then there’s this film, Wild Nights With Emily. Molly Shannon plays Dickinson this time. In Wild Nights With Emily, Shannon’s Dickinson “finds herself facing a troupe of male literary gatekeepers too confused by her genius to take her work seriously. Instead her work attracts the attention of an ambitious woman editor, who also sees Emily as a convenient cover for her own role in buttoned-up Amherst’s most bizarre love triangle. ” The film also features Amy Seimetz, Susan Ziegler, and Brett Gelman. Look for it on April 12.

Relaxer

Joel Potrykus, who specializes in making movies that are kind-of gross, is back with Relaxer, which has this rather incredible synopsis:

Doom and gloom are on the way. The Y2K apocalypse can’t be stopped. Abbie’s older brother issues him the ultimate challenge before it goes down: beat the infamous level 256 in Pac-Man and no getting up from the couch until he does so. Abbie’s survival story begins here; inside a rotting living room with no food or water, and a revolving door of numb-nut friends and acquaintances. It’s THE EXTERMINATING ANGEL by way of SLACKER.

Should you want to partake in this madness, you can right now, as the film opened March 22, 2019.

Who Would You Take to a Deserted Island?

Who would you take to a deserted island? Yes, I’m asking you, dear reader. Me? Probably no one. I like peace and quiet. Leave me alone! In Netflix’s Who Would You Take to a Deserted Island?, “Four friends are celebrating their last night together in the apartment they’ve shared for years. What starts out as a fun-filled night of partying takes an unexpected turn that will change the characters’ lives.” There’s no release date set for this yet, and the film doesn’t even appear on the Netflix site, so keep your eyes peeled.

Dead Trigger

Dolph Lundgren, Autumn Reeser, Romeo Miller, and Isaiah Washington star in Dead Trigger, which you better believe is a movie about Dolph Lundgren fighting zombies. Per the synopsis: “When a mysterious virus kills billions and turns many others into bloodthirsty zombies, Captain Walker (Dolph Lundgren) leads an elite team to destroy them and save the world.” Obviously, you want to see this. Don’t lie. Dead Trigger arrives May 3.

Kevin Hart: Irresponsible

Kevin Hart came under fire for past homophobic statements, and the heat from the controversy resulted in him stepping down as host of the Oscars. But if you thought that might hurt his career, think again. The comic is back with an all-new Netflix stand-up special, Kevin Hart: Irresponsible. On April 2, Hart “brings his sold-out comedy tour, Irresponsible, to a global audience for his first original Netflix standup special. The one-hour special was filmed in front of a sold-out audience of over 15,000 people at the O2 Arena in London, England. Hart touches upon his friends, family, travel… and a year filled with Irresponsible behavior.”

Our Planet

Fans of Planet Earth will definitely want to check out Netflix’s Our Planet, which hails from the same producers, and features the same narrator – Sir David Attenborough. This nature documentary series, which arrives April 5, was “filmed entirely in Ultra High Definition in over 50 countries. From exotic jungles to the deepest seas, open your eyes to the connections we all share.”