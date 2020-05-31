It’s that time again…time to round up some stray trailers like they’ve never been rounded up before. We’ve wrangled ’em but good over here at /Film HQ (I broke in a new lasso and everything), and now you can reap the benefits by watching all of these babies in one place. Find yourself a comfy spot, maybe wrassle up some snacks, and check them all out below.

Into the Dark: Good Boy

The great Judy Greer stars in the latest entry in Hulu’s Enter the Dark franchise, playing “a woman who gets an emotional support dog to help quell some of her anxiety. Only, she finds him to be even more effective than she could have imagined because, unbeknownst to her, he kills anyone who adds stress to her life.” And in case that hook wasn’t enough to convince you, how about the fact that mother effin’ Steve Guttenberg is in this, too? It arrives on Hulu on June 12, 2020.

Yes God Yes

Karen Maine, the co-writer of Obvious Child, directed this quasi-autobiographical comedy about a young girl who was raised in a religious household but can’t stop thinking about sex after she discovers masturbation. It arrives in July 2020.

Tell Me I Love You

If you’re in the mood for a chaotic, ’90s-style romantic comedy, Tell Me I Love You might fit the bill. The official description doesn’t really capture the depth of the lunacy on display in the trailer, but here it is anyway! “Three best friends and ex-lovers hatch a plan to get married and inherit money to make a hit album. But new lovers, old flames, and their parents have other ideas for them as they discover that family is actually who you choose.” Tell Me I Love You hits DVD and VOD on June 2, 2020.

Miss Juneteenth

Writer/director Channing Godfrey Peoples premiered Miss Juneteenth at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, and the film earned special praise for Nicole Beharie‘s starring performance. You might recognize her from Sleepy Hollow, 42, or Little Fires Everywhere, but it seems like this could be her best role to date. The movie hits On Demand and Digital on June 19, 2020.

You Don’t Nomi

If you love or are fascinated in any way by Paul Verhoeven’s 1995 trashterpiece Showgirls, you’re going to want to watch You Don’t Nomi, a feature length documentary/cinematic essay all about the film’s disastrous box office run and its surprisingly lasting legacy. It originally had an early June theatrical release planned, but obviously that ain’t happening anymore. This film arrives on Digital and On Demand platforms on June 9, 2020.

Lenox Hill

Here’s the synopsis for Netflix’s new doc: “Follow the journey of four real doctors — two brain surgeons, an emergency room physician, and a Chief Resident OBGYN — who struggle to balance their personal lives with the highs and lows of working on the frontlines of America’s healthcare system. From birth to brain surgery, each patient’s story offers a rare, inside look at the complex, fascinating, and emotional world of medicine.” It debuts on the streaming service on June 10, 2020.

Darkness Falls

“They call you the suicide guy, Jeff,” someone drearily intones in the trailer for Darkness Falls. And things don’t exactly get cheerier from there. Shawn Ashmore (X-Men 2, Anamorphs), Gary Cole (Veep), and Sonya Walger (Lost) stars in Darkness Falls, a detective story set in modern day Los Angeles about a father/son serial killing unit. This one premieres on VOD on June 12, 2020.

The Outpost

Director Rod Lurie’s The Outpost is based on a book by CNN’s Jake Tapper chronicling a heroic battle during the war in Afghanistan. Scott Eastwood, Caleb Landry Jones, and Orlando Bloom star, and this is heading to On Demand platforms (and supposedly heading to theaters, though that part remains to be seen) on July 3, 2020.