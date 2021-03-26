It’s trailer time, baby! We’ve rounded up a handful of trailers that may not be on your radar. These aren’t huge titles or big blockbusters, but smaller films or TV shows that still deserve some attention. Below check out trailers for the Netflix movie A Week Away, the documentary Who We Are: A Chronicle of Racism in America, two different Ruby Rose movies (Vanquish and SAS: Red Notice), the Apple TV+ series The Mosquito Coast, and the Hungarian film Natural Light.

A Week Away

On March 26, Netflix will release A Week Away, which is a musical set at a Christian summer camp! So, uh, yeah. Here’s the synopsis: “Troubled teen Will Hawkins (Kevin Quinn) has a run-in with the law that puts him at an important crossroad: go to juvenile detention or attend a Christian summer camp. At first a fish-out-of-water, Will opens his heart, discovers love with a camp regular (Bailee Madison), and sense of belonging in the last place he expected to find it.” First: Will Hawkins is the most fictional name I have ever heard. Second: well, that’s really it. I don’t have much more to say. A Week Away! Who We Are: A Chronicle of Racism in America The documentary Who We Are: A Chronicle of Racism in America features “ACLU Deputy Legal Director Jeffery Robinson‘s powerful and groundbreaking talk on the history of U.S. anti-Black racism interwoven with archival footage, interviews, and Robinson’s story, exploring the enduring legacy of white supremacy and our collective responsibility to overcome it.” Directed by Emily Kunstler & Sarah Kunstler, the doc is set to have its world premiere as part of the SXSW 2021- Documentary Spotlight.

Vanquish

In Vanquish, Ruby Rose and Morgan Freeman star in a “glossy action-thriller” (yes, that’s part of the official synopsis) that follows a mother (Rose) who “is trying to put her dark past as a Russian drug courier behind her, but retired cop Damon (Freeman) forces Victoria to do his bidding by holding her daughter hostage. Now, Victoria must use guns, guts, and a motorcycle to take out a series of violent gangsters — or she may never see her child again.” Vanquish arrives in select theaters on April 16 and On Demand and digital on April 20 before hitting DVD and Blu-ray April 27.

SAS: Red Notice

But we’re not done with Ruby Rose trailers just yet! Rose also stars in SAS: Red Notice, a film headed to VOD on March 16. Here’s a synopsis: “Tom Buckingham, a special forces operator, is taking Dr. Sophie Hart from London to Paris to propose. When their train is deep inside the Channel Tunnel, Grace Lewis and her team of heavily armed war criminals seize the train and hold hundreds of passengers hostage. Grace threatens to expose the British governments darkest secrets and blow up the Channel Tunnel if her ransom demands are not met. Unarmed and cut off from his counter terror team, Tom is the only hope that Sophie and the other passengers have to make it out alive. Based on the best-selling novel by former SAS operator Andy McNab, SAS: RED NOTICE is a provocative and authentic portrayal of an emergency response operation and the singular mindset Tom needs to survive.” The cast includes Sam Heughan, Hannah John-Kamen, Ruby Rose, and Andy Serkis.

The Mosquito Coast

The Mosquito Coast, the new Apple TV+ based on the novel of the same name (which was also adapted into a film with Harrison Ford in 1986), follows “the dangerous journey of a radical idealist and brilliant inventor, Allie Fox (Justin Theroux), who uproots his family for Mexico seeking a safe haven.” In addition to Justin Theroux, the series also features Melissa George. The first two episodes of the show stream on Apple TV+ starting April 30, with new episodes following each Friday.

Natural Light

Finally, here’s a trailer for Natural Light, which will have its premiere this year at the Berlin International Film Festival. Set in the occupied Societ Union during World War II, Natural Light follows Istva?n Semetka, “a simple Hungarian farmer who serves as a Corporal in a special unit scouting for partisan groups. On their way to a remote village, his company falls under enemy fire. As the commander is killed, Semetka has to overcome his fears and take command of the unit as he is dragged into a chaos that he cannot control.” I don’t know about you, but I hate it when I’m dragged into a chaos I cannot control.