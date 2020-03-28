It’s time for a trailer round-up! Rather than let some smaller trailers slip through the cracks, we like to gather them together and bring them to you in one place. You’re welcome. This trailer round-up features a new Bruce Willis movie, some upcoming Netflix shos, two shows from the new streaming service Quibi, and a horror movie.

Survive the Night

Bruce Willis is back, baby! And he’s sleepwalking through another role! In Survive the Night, Willis is Frank, “a retired sheriff forced to rely on his former job’s skills when two criminals on the run threaten the lives of those closest to him.” In this home invasion thriller, “After his brother Mathias (Tyler Jon Olson) is mortally wounded in a robbery gone bad, Jamie (Shea Buckner) stalks trauma doctor Rich (Chad Michael Murray) from the hospital to his home. While holding Rich’s wife and daughter hostage, the unhinged murderer forces Rich to operate on Mathias. But in order for him and his family to survive the night, Rich must team up with his estranged tough-as-nails father, retired sheriff Frank (Willis), in order to gain the upper hand and turn the tables on the criminals.”

I like Bruce Willis, and I think he can be a strong actor…when he’s trying. But I have a suspicion this is going to be one of his less-than-perfect roles. We shall see! Survive the Night arrives in select theaters (assuming they’re open) and On Demand May 22.

Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045

I am not well-versed in Ghost in the Shell, but there’s a new series headed to Netflix called Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045. The series “brings together Kenji Kamiyama and Shinji Aramaki as they present their vision of the year 2045 in Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045. Led by full-body cyborg Motoko Kusanagi, Public Security Section 9 once again gets ready to face off against cybercrime.” The series debuts on Netflix April 23.

Chrissy’s Court

Hey kids, are you excited about Quibi? It’s the new streaming service devoted to short-form content, and it’s coming soon. One of their many shows is Chrissy’s Court, where Chrissy Teigen acts as a “judge” over a small claims case. The show boasts that it features “Real people. Real cases. And real, legally binding decisions. If you thought Chrissy Teigen couldn’t become an actual courtroom judge, you’ve been overruled.” Honestly, I’m not sure how these are legally binding decisions, but I guess we have to watch the show to find out. The show launches the same date as Quibi – April 6.

#blackAF

#blackAF (the hashtag is part of the official title) is a new Netflix series from Kenya Barris, creator of black-ish. The show is described as being “Loosely inspired by Barris’ irreverent, highly flawed, unbelievably honest approach to parenting, relationships, race, and culture, #blackAF flips the script on what we’ve come to expect a family comedy series to be. Pulling back the curtain, #blackAF uncovers the messy, unfiltered and often hilarious world of what it means to be a “new money” black family trying to get it right in a modern world where “right” is no longer a fixed concept. The Netflix original series stars Barris as a fictionalized version of himself and Rashida Jones as his wife Joya. Kenya and Joya’s children are played by Genneya Walton, Iman Benson, Scarlet Spencer, Justin Claiborne, Ravi Cabot-Conyers, and Richard Gardenhire Jr.” Look for it on April 17.

You Ain’t Got These

Oh, look – another Quibi show! You Ain’t Got These is “a show about sneaker culture. Fitting in. And belonging to something bigger than yourself.” The show is executive produced by Lena Waithe, and features Waite, Carmelo Anthony, Billie Jean King, Hasan Minhaj, Candance Parker, Questlove, Nas, Jazerai Allen- Lord, Kerby Jean-Raymond, Mike Epps, Jemele Hill, Josh Luber and Eric Koston.

The show arrives on Quibi April 6.

The Wretched

Finally, here’s somethin’ spooky. In The Wretched, “following his parents’ separation, a rebellious teenage boy, Ben, is sent to live with his father for the summer and work at the local marina in order to gain some form of discipline. The idyllic tourist town offers little solace for him, however, as he is forced to deal with the local, privileged teens and his father’s new girlfriend. Ben’s problems grow increasingly disturbing when he makes a chilling discovery about the family renting the house next door. A malevolent spirit from the woods has taken ahold of the parents and starts playing a sinister game of house, preying upon the children and wiping away any trace of their existence. Ben’s suspicions of the supernatural horrors go unheeded and he launches a perilous crusade in order to put an end to the skin-walking witch’s reign of terror.” I’m always up for something scary, and I look forward to checking this out when it arrives in select theaters (again, if they’re open) and on digital and VOD May 1.