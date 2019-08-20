The cast of the comedy sequel Coming 2 America is already packed to the gills. Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall are again starring in the movie that takes them out of the fictional African nation of Zamunda and back to Queens, New York. Not only are several cast members from the original movie joining them, but there’s are plenty of new names joining the roster, and one more has just been added. Saturday Night Live and 30 Rock cast member Tracy Morgan has landed a key role in the Coming 2 America cast.

The sequel finds Prince Akeem (Eddie Murphy) on the verge of becoming King of Zamunda, but he suddenly discovers that he has a son he never knew about back in America, a street smart hustler named Lavelle. On the dying wishes of his father, King Jaffe Joffer (James Earl Jones), Akeem goes back to America with his loyal friend Semmi (Arsenio Hall) to bring the new prince home.

Upon arriving in Queens, Akeem and Semmi seek out Lavelle (Jermaine Fowler), which means meeting his mother, played by Leslie Jones. As for Tracy Morgan, he’ll be playing Lavelle’s hustler brother Reem. And that family will undoubtedly be the source of plenty of laughs.

On an interesting note, Deadline says Akeem’s recently discovered son is the result of the one night stand, which feeds into our theory that this son isn’t actually the offspring of Akeem, but instead the much more promiscuous Semmi. It seems quite out of character for Akeem to have a one night stand with someone, especially since that didn’t happen in the original Coming to America, and the prince was eager to find a woman he loved rather than just being satisfied with any woman he found.

Other new cast members in Coming 2 America include Wesley Snipes as a rival African general who wants to take over Zamunda, KiKi Layne as Akeem’s daughter, and singer Teyana Taylor, rapper Rick Ross, and comedian Michael Blackson in currently unknown roles.

Meanwhile, returning cast members from the original movie include James Earl Jones as Zamunda’s king, Paul Bates as Akeem’s manservant Oha, John Amos as Cleo McDowell, Shari Headley as Prince Akeem’s princess Lisa McDowell, and Louie Anderson as McDowell’s employee Maurice. Plus, there’s been rumblings that Eddie Murphy may end up playing multiple characters, just as he did in the original movie, though it’s not clear if it will involve any we’ve already seen.

Craig Brewer is directing Coming 2 America, which is slated to arrive on December 18, 2020.