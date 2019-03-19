Even though Toy Story 3 brought the Pixar Animation franchise to a wonderful, heartwarming conclusion, Andy’s toys are coming back to the big screen. Except they aren’t Andy’s toys anymore. Now Woody (Tom Hanks), Buzz Lightyear (Tim Allen) and the rest of the gang are in the playful hands of young Bonnie, and she’s about to show them a whole new world when they hit the road for a family vacation. And as the new Toy Story 4 trailer shows us, they’ll be encountering plenty of new toys, and even a face from the past.

Toy Story 4 Trailer

One of the characters making a comeback this time is Bo Beep (Annie Potts), who has been given a bit of a makeover since we last saw the porcelain sheep herder. As Toy Story 4 director Josh Cooley previously explained:

“Bo’s taken control of her own destiny. While Woody was watching Andy grow up, Bo gathered dust until she took it upon herself to head out into the world. And when Woody shows up, they can’t believe that they’ve found each other again.”

Since Woody and Bo Beep used to be pretty close, they’ll likely have a lot of catching up to do. But will they still have that same connection after all these years? That’s likely to be a big part of the story.

But besides meeting up with an old friend, Woody and Buzz will also be meeting plenty of new faces thanks to a nearby carnival that they encounter while out on the road. We’ve already met Ducky and Bunny, the two stuffed animals from the carnival who are voiced by Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele, as well as Forky, the toy who’s not really a toy (voiced by Tony Hale), but it’s clear that plenty other characters are popping up too. You can find out a little bit more about them over here.

Toy Story 4 has a lot to prove, but we’ll be hoping for the best when the film arrives this summer. Here is the official synopsis for the sequel:

Woody (voice of Tom Hanks) has always been confident about his place in the world, and that his priority is taking care of his kid, whether that’s Andy or Bonnie. So when Bonnie’s beloved new craft-project-turned-toy, Forky (voice of Tony Hale), declares himself as “trash” and not a toy, Woody takes it upon himself to show Forky why he should embrace being a toy. But when Bonnie takes the whole gang on her family’s road trip excursion, Woody ends up on an unexpected detour that includes a reunion with his long-lost friend Bo Peep (voice of Annie Potts). After years of being on her own, Bo’s adventurous spirit and life on the road belie her delicate porcelain exterior. As Woody and Bo realize they’re worlds apart when it comes to life as a toy, they soon come to find that’s the least of their worries.

Toy Story 4 opens in U.S. theaters on June 21, 2019.