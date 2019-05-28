Toy Story 4 is almost here, and if you just can’t wait to grab your tickets for the latest Pixar sequel, today is your lucky day. Advance Toy Story 4 tickets are on sale right now, along with tickets for “Opening Night Fan Events” and marathons showing all four Toy Story films back-to-back. But wait, there’s more! A new clip from the film is also available, featuring everyone’s favorite new existential dread action figure, Forky!

Meet Forky

If you just watched the clip above and wondered, “When can I buy ticket for this movie about a anthropomorphic fork?”, the answer is: now. You can mosey on over to Fandango and scoop up some Toy Story 4 tickets right this very second. And if you want even more toy-action, you can also snap up tickets for these events:

Opening Night Fan Events will invite fans to be among the first to experience the movie on Thursday, June 20. In addition to watching the film early, attendees will receive a set of “Toy Story 4” collectible character cards and be a special event-only concession offer.

"Toy Story 4" Movie Marathons take moviegoers on a "Toy Story" extravaganza on Thursday, June 20, showing all four "Toy Story" films back to back. In addition to seeing Buzz, Woody and all their Toy Story friends on the big screen, fans will receive an exclusive Woody pin, a set of collectible character cards and get a special event-only concession offer.

I’m still not sold on Toy Story 4, because all the footage released so far seems…off. But I was unsure about Toy Story 3 as well, and that ended up being a fantastic movie that made me cry my eyes out. So you never know!

In Toy Story 4, “Woody (voice of Tom Hanks) has always been confident about his place in the world, and that his priority is taking care of his kid, whether that’s Andy or Bonnie. So, when Bonnie’s beloved new craft-project-turned-toy, Forky (voice of Tony Hale), declares himself as “trash” and not a toy, Woody takes it upon himself to show Forky why he should embrace being a toy. But when Bonnie takes the whole gang on her family’s road trip excursion, Woody ends up on an unexpected detour that includes a reunion with his long-lost friend Bo Peep (voice of Annie Potts). After years of being on her own, Bo’s adventurous spirit and life on the road belie her delicate porcelain exterior. As Woody and Bo realize they’re worlds apart when it comes to life as a toy, they soon come to find that’s the least of their worries.”

I can definitely relate to Forky, because I, too, have often declared myself as “trash.”

Toy Story 4 opens June 21, 2019.