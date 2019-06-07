Toy Story 4 early buzz

It’s been nine years since the cathartic, emotional ending of Toy Story 3 led Woody, Buzz, and the gang into a whole new chapter of their lives. With such a huge amount of goodwill built up for this franchise, continued by several delightful shorts that have been released on TV since then, Pixar was taking a creative gamble by rolling the dice on yet another sequel. (It appears as if it wasn’t much of a financial gamble, considering the presale numbers are already very impressive.)

So did Pixar hit the jackpot, roll snake eyes, or land somewhere in between? The sequel just screened to a select group of junket critics, so check out the Toy Story 4 early buzz below.

/Film’s own Jacob Hall was one of the first to get a look at this highly-anticipated continuation of the story. Here’s what he thought about it:

Wow, seemed like Jacob really liked the film. And the reaction from other critics at the junket seems to echo Jacob’s impression of the film:

 

 

Read the film’s official synopsis below:

Woody (voice of Tom Hanks) has always been confident about his place in the world, and that his priority is taking care of his kid, whether that’s Andy or Bonnie. So, when Bonnie’s beloved new craft-project-turned-toy, Forky (voice of Tony Hale), declares himself as “trash” and not a toy, Woody takes it upon himself to show Forky why he should embrace being a toy. But when Bonnie takes the whole gang on her family’s road trip excursion, Woody ends up on an unexpected detour that includes a reunion with his long-lost friend Bo Peep (voice of Annie Potts). After years of being on her own, Bo’s adventurous spirit and life on the road belie her delicate porcelain exterior. As Woody and Bo realize they’re worlds apart when it comes to life as a toy, they soon come to find that’s the least of their worries.

Toy Story 4 arrives in theaters on June 21, 2019.

