It’s been nine years since the cathartic, emotional ending of Toy Story 3 led Woody, Buzz, and the gang into a whole new chapter of their lives. With such a huge amount of goodwill built up for this franchise, continued by several delightful shorts that have been released on TV since then, Pixar was taking a creative gamble by rolling the dice on yet another sequel. (It appears as if it wasn’t much of a financial gamble, considering the presale numbers are already very impressive.)

So did Pixar hit the jackpot, roll snake eyes, or land somewhere in between? The sequel just screened to a select group of junket critics, so check out the Toy Story 4 early buzz below.

/Film’s own Jacob Hall was one of the first to get a look at this highly-anticipated continuation of the story. Here’s what he thought about it:

TOY STORY 4: Only Pixar at the top of their game can make a third sequel to a franchise about living toys that’s a poignant look at learning to prioritize your own happiness over the happiness of others. Also: feels as definitively final as 3 did. Keanu Reeves steals it all. — Jacob Hall (@JacobSHall) June 7, 2019

TOY STORY 4 is also *funny*, especially since Duke Caboom, Forky, and Ducky and Bunny are straight-up amazing additions to an ensemble I already love. — Jacob Hall (@JacobSHall) June 7, 2019

#ToyStory4 is another fantastic entry in the series & the one installment that feels most like an adventure movie. With themes of hard goodbyes, second chances & finding your way home, it’s packed w/ big belly laughs, but I also cried harder here than I have for any of the others pic.twitter.com/MoFFY2pNqJ — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) June 7, 2019

The level of animation that @Pixar has achieved in this film is astounding.#KeanuReeves is so awesome as Duke Caboom.

And i loved the entire movie. So well done. Absolutely recommended. pic.twitter.com/u5ExEZBf6w — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) June 7, 2019

#ToyStory4 has an ending as lovely and warm and heartbreaking as Toy Story 3. In between the genuine belly laughs (thanks, Duke Caboom) is a story that has the heart that Pixar is known for. Loved it. — Alisha Grauso (@AlishaGrauso) June 7, 2019

For those wondering, I cried four times during #ToyStory4 – twice actually cry crying and twice crying because I was laughing so hard — Rachel Paige (@rachmeetsworld) June 7, 2019

#ToyStory4 goes to infinity and beyond. It tugs at the heartstrings right from the get go and doesn’t stop. The new characters fit right in and all your old favorites get time to shine. — James Viscardi (@JimViscardi) June 7, 2019

One of our editors just saw #ToyStory4. Here's her immediate take: "Toy Story 4 is so much fun and easily the funniest of the four movies. Strongly recommend." pic.twitter.com/Lg01lhKW54 — CinemaBlend (@CinemaBlend) June 7, 2019

Just saw #ToyStory4…and it's my favorite in the franchise. You'll laugh as much as you'll cry. You'll feel like a kid one minute and an adult the next. Can't wait to take my friends to see it. pic.twitter.com/hhPf0Va7CF — ZACH JOHNSON (@zmjohnson) June 7, 2019

#ToyStory4 is a touching and moving addition to the franchise. BRING THE TISSUES!!! You will fall in love with Forky and @KeeganMKey / @JordanPeele steal every scene as these guys ??? pic.twitter.com/WpKli7wyrT — Jason Guerrasio (@JasonGuerrasio) June 7, 2019

Just saw a special screening of #ToyStory4. I laughed, I cried… I LOVED IT! Get your tickets ASAP to see it on June 21st! #DisneyPartner pic.twitter.com/7a3oGczriC — Ruth V. (@vivaveltoro) June 7, 2019

#ToyStory4 was a NEEDED FILM. Emotional all around that furthers the story past the third one. New Toys are incredible and each have multiple moments that steal the show! It’s another Perfect Adventure with your favorite deputy and friends. More to come #Toystory pic.twitter.com/ZKBCZ0AwiY — Zach Pope Reviews (@popetheking) June 7, 2019

We just got out of an advance screening of #ToyStory4. While we can’t post a full review until June 13, we can say that this film is a wonderful addition, and answers a few questions. It delivers an emotional ending on par with the third film. — Attractions Magazine (@Attractions) June 7, 2019

Read the film’s official synopsis below:

Woody (voice of Tom Hanks) has always been confident about his place in the world, and that his priority is taking care of his kid, whether that’s Andy or Bonnie. So, when Bonnie’s beloved new craft-project-turned-toy, Forky (voice of Tony Hale), declares himself as “trash” and not a toy, Woody takes it upon himself to show Forky why he should embrace being a toy. But when Bonnie takes the whole gang on her family’s road trip excursion, Woody ends up on an unexpected detour that includes a reunion with his long-lost friend Bo Peep (voice of Annie Potts). After years of being on her own, Bo’s adventurous spirit and life on the road belie her delicate porcelain exterior. As Woody and Bo realize they’re worlds apart when it comes to life as a toy, they soon come to find that’s the least of their worries.

