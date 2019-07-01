Surprising absolutely no one, Disney and Pixar were able to hold onto the top of the box office for a second weekend with Toy Story 4. The movie is still performing below expectations, but it’s not as if the movie is hurting for money.

Meanwhile, Disney and Marvel Studios also aren’t upset with the box office performance of Avengers: Endgame, which was re-released in theaters with some bonus footage after the credits this past weekend. Unfortunately, the last ditch effort to rake in some extra cash won’t be enough for the movie to topple the all-time record set by Avatar.

Find out how much the Toy Story 4 box office added last weekend and the rest of the numbers below.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Toy Story 4 was able to land another $58 million in the United States, bringing the domestic total to about $237 million. It’s still making a little less than the studio had anticipated, but no one seems to be too worried about it. Pixar’s sequel has still raked in $496.5 million worldwide

The animated movie was able to hold off the more terrifying toy story of Annabelle Comes Home, which opened up in the #2 spot. The third installment of The Conjuring spin-off opened with a franchise low of $20.3 million. That’s significanlty less than Annabelle ($37 million) and Annabelle: Creation ($35 million). That doesn’t mean it’s a failure, but the diminishing returns could be a concern, especially when the rest of the summer has seen plenty of other sequels, remakes and reboots take a dive.

Unfortunately, even though sequels don’t seem to be performing on par with expectations, original concepts aren’t faring much better this summer either. Danny Boyle’s Beatles-inspired romantic comedy Yesterday opened in third place with just $17 million. That’s not a strong start, but the movie apparently still opened better than anticipated. That’s surprising since the movie’s biggest star is the film’s soundtrack full of Beatles songs (though they are covers). It seems the concept still appealed enough to audiences or for them to not worry about the lukewarm 60% on Rotten Tomatoes, especially since the audience score is sitting at 90%.

Aladdin and The Secret Life of Pets 2 rounded out the top five box office players. Aladdin added another $9.3 million, which was enough to push it over the $300 million domestic milestone, getting it closer to the $900 million mark globally. Meanwhile, The Secret Life of Pets 2 earned another $7 million, bringing the domestic total to over $131 million so far.

Meanwhile, the Avengers: Endgame re-release didn’t do much to shake up the box office charts. It landed at #7 with only another $5.5 million added to its massive total. With $2.76 billion worldwide, the film is now less than $30 million behind Avatar on the all-time box office chart. But the movie doesn’t seem to have the legs to break the record. There’s always a chance some double feature action with Spider-Man: Far From Home could help boost those numbers, but with a home video release on the horizon, it seems unlikely to happen.

Disney should count their blessings though, because the overall box office at the midpoint of this year is down nearly 10% compared to last year. The studio seems to be the only one that can still have their movies open huge. Sony Pictures will get a boost thanks to their Marvel Studios collaboration with Spider-Man: Far From Home, and Lionsgate has a winner with John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum crossing the $300 million mark worldwide. But otherwise, this year has been pretty lackluster.

Check out the rest of the box office chart at Box Office Mojo.