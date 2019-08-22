Toy Story 4 surprised the hell out of everyone this summer by actually being a very good sequel that somehow put a better period on the end of the Pixar Animation franchise than the already stellar ending of Toy Story 3. But if you missed your chance to catch the return of Woody and Buzz Lightyear, or you just can’t wait to watch it again, you’ll be happy to hear that both the Toy Story 4 Blu-ray/DVD and Digital release dates have been set for early October. Find out when you can bring Toy Story 4 home below.

Toy Story 4 Blu-ray/DVD and Digital Release

Toy Story 4, which landed an impressive 98% on Rotten Tomatoes and is one of five movies that Disney had cross the $1 billion box office mark this year (so far), will arrive on Digital and Movies Anywhere on October 1. One week later, you’ll be able to grab Toy Story 4 on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD on October 8.

There will be a variety of ways for families to bring home Toy Story 4 at various retailers, but details on exclusives have not been revealed. However, here are all the special features that will be included on the home video release, including a couple digital exclusives.

BONUS FEATURES (may vary by retailer)

Blu-ray & Digital:

‘Toy Stories – The Toy Story 4 cast and crew share their love of toys!

– The Toy Story 4 cast and crew share their love of toys! Woody & Buzz – Take a look at the relationship between these two legendary characters.

– Take a look at the relationship between these two legendary characters. Bo Rebooted – Discover how Team Bo reimagined all aspects of Bo Peep’s identity to arrive at the fully realized character seen in the film.

– Discover how Team Bo reimagined all aspects of Bo Peep’s identity to arrive at the fully realized character seen in the film. Toy Box – Enjoy a collection of mini-docs on the film’s memorable new characters, featuring the voice actors, director Josh Cooley and Pixar artists talking about the many elements that make these characters fun and lovable

– Enjoy a collection of mini-docs on the film’s memorable new characters, featuring the voice actors, director Josh Cooley and Pixar artists talking about the many elements that make these characters fun and lovable Let’s Ride With Ally Maki – Ally Maki, voice of Giggle McDimples, learns all about Pixar’s dialogue recording process from director Josh Cooley and his team.

– Ally Maki, voice of Giggle McDimples, learns all about Pixar’s dialogue recording process from director Josh Cooley and his team. Deleted Scenes introduced by director Josh Cooley including: Scamming Playtime Bo Knows Hippos Desperate Toys Knock-Offs Recruit Duke She’s The One

introduced by director Josh Cooley including: Audio Commentary, Trailers and more!

Digital Exclusive:

Anatomy of a Scene: Prologue – Filmmakers and crew review key scenes of the movie and dissect the practical and technological methods used to bring them to life.

– Filmmakers and crew review key scenes of the movie and dissect the practical and technological methods used to bring them to life. Additional Deleted scene – Bonnie’s Playtime

The two most fascinating special feature to me, besides the standard audio commentary, sound like “Let’s Ride with Ally Maki” and the “Anatomy of a Scene” for the film’s prologue. The former will have Giggle McDimples voice actress Ally Maki giving us a look at the dialogue recording process with director Josh Cooley and the rest of the crew. I’ve always loved getting a glimpse at the various ways lines are recorded to provide the filmmakers with a variety of options.